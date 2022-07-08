Movie: Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2

Khuda Haafiz 2 Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang

Khuda Haafiz 2 Director: Faruk Kabir

Where to watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Khuda Haafiz, which had released back in 2020, surprised one and all, more so because of being such a departure from the archetypal Vidyut Jammwal action movie, needing him to hold back all his aces as a martial artist and go for a gritty, realistic fight form, which, ironically, worked more in his favor than most of his hardcore action movies. Personally, I feel it's his second-best movie after the first commando and kudos to Director Faruk Kabir for having the gumption to take the unbeaten path and pull it off with reasonable success. The duo now returns along with the lead actress of the first film, Shivaleeka Oberoi, for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. Do they manage to build on the earlier template with added impetus? Unfortunately no, but that's not to say Khuda Haafiz 2 doesn't have its merits.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Khuda Haafiz 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Khuda Haafiz 2 movie review...

What's it about

After the events of Khuda Haafiz 1, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) adopts a little girl to help with wife (Shivaleeka Oberoi)' depression, but then, is thrust into the same nightmare after she's kidnapped.

Watch the Khuda Haafiz 2 trailer below:

What's hot

There's a prolonged fight scene in a jail soon after the interval, which is not only by and large the highlight of Khuda Haafiz 2, but also a blueprint of how to film a raw, gritty, bloody, bare-knuckled action scene. Sheeba Chaddha gets a role that's a far cry from anything she's hitherto done and proves who untapped her versatility has been. The camerawork by Jitan Harmeet Singh is another high point while Vidyut Jammwal skillfully makes even some of the less imaginative action sequences look better than they have any right to be.

What's not

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 has far less action as compared to part 1, which is an issue as it's one thing to tone things down and an entirely different prospect to undermine the USP of your lead star. Surprisingly, Shivaleeka Oberoi, too, has very less to do this time around and the rest of the cast, barring Sheeba Chaddha, isn't up to the mark as in the first part while and Rajesh Tailang are utterly wasted. Plus, the transition of Vidyut's character seems too far-fetched as is the way he achieves his revenge. Finally, the representation of depression, how to deal with it and a scene with an animal is highly problematic. Plus, the film could've easily been trimmed by at least half an hour and the background music needed to be much better.

BL Verdict

Khuda Haafiz 2 is not old wine in a new bottle, but an old wine cellar in new barrels, made glossy by Vidyut Jammwal's ability to make the most rudimentary action scenes look better than they deserve to. A prolonged fight sequence in a prison is very well choreographed though and is alone worth the price of admission. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.