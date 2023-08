Amidst much anticipation, Dulquer Salmaan's highly awaited movie King of Kotha (KOK)has finally hit theaters today. The film has garnered a mixed response from audiences. The FDFS (First Day First Show) of KOK commenced at 7 AM, drawing enthusiastic moviegoers to witness DQ's full-on mass entertainer. Also Read - When Guns and Gulaabs star Dulquer Salmaan was told by Mammootty to NOT come home for this reason

On Twitter, King of Kotha reviews are out and people have mixed things to say about the film. While some have labelled the film as a disappointment, others believe Dulquer has delivered a remarkable performance and hit it out of the park. However, early indications suggest that Dulquer may have already made a promising impact at the box office, although it's too soon to conclude. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs star Dulquer Salmaan reveals an elder woman squeezed his behind; says 'I was in pain'

Here are a few Twitter reviews: Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer is 'Undoubtedly one of the best series', declare netizens

One user film is Blockbuster, while another wrote, "Thing I felt about Dulquer is, he alone can't save a mass film. He should never try formulaic films without a director with vision who will hide the weak side of an actor from the audience".

Another Twitter user wrote, "#KingOfKotha King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression. DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab."

#KingOfKotha King of DISAPPOINTMENT. Struggled to maintain interest in the convoluted and disjointed storyline. Ultimately faltered and failed to leave a lasting impression.#DulquerSalmaan & BGM fab. pic.twitter.com/iusQmL3CsC — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 24, 2023

#KingOfKotha Thing i felt about Dulquer is, he alone can't save a mass film. He should never try formulaic films without a director with vision who will hide the weak side of an actor from audience. — AMARNATH (@Amar__nath_) August 24, 2023

High voltage First half with Banger BGM !? some scene's are been lagged ! Predictable Gangster storyline with racy screenplay...

.@dulQuer 's Action !??

Let's see the second half... #KingOfKotha #KingofKothaReview — Karthikk.7✨ (@Karthikk_7) August 24, 2023

King of Kotha, a gangster drama marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy. This film comes as Dulquer's first release following the success of the 2022 Telugu movie Sita Ramam. Additionally, he was featured in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs, directed by Raj and DK. Produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, King of Kotha is an action-drama that also features Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose in key roles.