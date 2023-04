Salman Khan’s most-awaited film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the fans are going gaga over him. The film has been released, and the fans are enjoying this family entertainer and calling it the perfect family watch. Salman Khan's religious fans who have reached the theatres early this morning have been praising the film and are calling it a visual treat, and they might go to the theatres again and watch the film. The film also marks Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari's debut, and Sana has managed to win hearts. Salman is being praised for managing to make a family entertainer even in today's day and age. The audiences are raving about his heartfelt performance and calling it the best. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari reveals if her statement on Salman Khan's 'neckline diktat' has affected their equation

Take a look at how Salman Khan is winning hearts with his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

#KKBKKJ is bigger and better than for #Pathaan ? I'm not lying, but seriously the direction is top level and the action is literally blow your mind, I'm again and watch this mass Masla movie, truly a good family entertaining movie, and lots of fun!

4/5⭐#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/A8sEznHdtz — ????? ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview

4.5/5⭐⭐⭐⭐?

After A 4 Years Long Gap Megastar #SalmanKhan Is Back & How ! Just Look At The Crowd Reaction ??#KKBKKJ Is A Mass Entertainment

Single Screen Pe Tabahi Macha Degi Ye Movie !Actions,Comedy,Romance & RaviBasur BGM ?#EidWithBhaijaan pic.twitter.com/I20LdD9S9m — beingakhan786 (@ayyubkhanpriya) April 21, 2023

BollywoodLife too loves the film and claims it can definitely be a one-time watch, and Salman Khan is just endearing. While we kissed Shehnaaz and could have seen her more, Vinita, who is also a debutant in this film, is an honest performer. Meanwhile, our critics say that every actor, right from Jassie Gill, , , , and more, has done justice to their respective roles. So what are you waiting for? If you want, go out and have fun this weekend and watch movies with your kids and the entire family. Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan is your answer. The audience are even comparing it Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan and calling it better than the said film. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan keeps his Eid promise with a full of swag big screen celebration