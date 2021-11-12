Kurup movie review: Dulquer Salmaan's swag is droolworthy but this conman thriller barely matches up to its star's charisma

Kurup endeavours to cover the length, breath, height and depth of its eponymous real-life conman, Sukumara Kurup, one of Kerala's most wanted, who was accused of murder and faking his own death, leading to a countrywide manhunt in a case that's unresolved till date.