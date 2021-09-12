Movie: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai Cast: Surbhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill, Surekha Sikri, Vijay Raaz, Kaviraj Laique, Brijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava, Rajesh Sharma,

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai Director: Ssaurabh Tyagi

Check out the five main reasons you should watch Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill's Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai in our Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai review...

Unique concept, good execution

While the idea of a comedy over a jilted lover is nothing new, the concept of taking a viral meme and running amok with it is something that writer-Director Ssaurabh Tyagi has pulled off well, when it could have so easily turned into a blueprint of why converting a meme into a full-length feature film isn't a good decision.

Lead pair

and Jassie Gill make for a welcome fresh pairing and both have essayed their roles with heart, humour and conviction.

Watch the Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai trailer below:

Strong supporting cast

The main actors are well supported by a strong ensemble cast, with Vijay Raaz, Kaviraj Laique, , Atul Shrivastava, Rajesh Sharma especially coming to the party.

Surekha Sikri's final role

It's the final opportunity to see 3-time National Award-winner in her posthumous appearance, and her character is one that'll definitely leave fond memories.

Quirky jokes

While all the jokes don't hit the mark, more than few elicit decent laughs, owing to their quirky, whimsical nature.