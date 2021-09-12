Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai movie review: Surbhi Jyoti-Jassie Gill's jilted-lover comedy takes a...
Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai movie review: Surbhi Jyoti-Jassie Gill's jilted-lover comedy takes a viral meme and turns it into an amusing film
While the idea of a comedy over a jilted lover is nothing new, the concept of taking a viral meme and running amok with it is something that writer-Director Ssaurabh Tyagi has pulled off well, backed by competent performances from Suribhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill, Vijay Raaz, Kaviraj Laique, Brijendra Kala and Surekha Sikri in her final role