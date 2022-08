Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s trailer and songs have grabbed everyone’s attention, and though #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending on social media, there are moviegoers who are excited to watch the film. The film is a remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and everyone is waiting to know the review of Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, the first review of Laal Singh Chaddha is out now. Also Read - Amid 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, Aamir Khan's old video saying 'If you don't like don't watch it' goes VIRAL [Watch]

Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the Overseas Censor Board, saw the movie recently. He posted his review on Instagram and called Laal Singh Chaddha a 'masterpiece', and gave it four stars.

He wrote, "On the whole, #laalsinghchaddha is a masterpiece. A terrific film that stays in your heart and remains etched in your memory much after the screening has concluded. A brilliant film that restores your faith in Hindi cinema. Actually, it won't be erroneous to state that #LSC is the finest film to come out of the Hindi film industry in a long, long time and mark my words, it will be remembered as a classic in times to come."

“#AamirKhan excels in the title role. This is probably one of the most challenging characters that he has played so far and with his stellar performance, Aamir Khan carries the film all the way. #KareenaKapoor Stole the Show as always ! #nagachaitanya & #monasingh acts very well ! It blends drama, emotions, extraordinarily… the icing on the cake being Aamir Khan’s towering act. Sure Shot Blockbuster,” Umair further wrote.

Moviegoers have high expectations from Laal Singh Chaddha as in the past few years 's films have been amazing (except Thugs Of Hindostan). Also, Aamir and are coming back on the big screens together after a gap of 10 years, so the audience is also excited to watch their hit jodi again.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August 2022. The film will be clashing with starrer Raksha Bandhan. Both the films have created a good pre-release buzz, but it will be interesting to see which movie will take a lead at the box office.