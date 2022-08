Movie: Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitany

Laal Singh Chaddha Director: Advait Chandan

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Aamir Khan has returned to the big screen after a prolonged 4-year gap and his last movie, Thugs of Hindostan, ended up as one of the biggest flops of his career, so the onus is squarely on him both as lead star and producer over the rest of the cast and Director Advait Chandan to deliver and deliver big. Sadly, it doesn't look like Laal Singh Chaddha will deliver much, not because of it being a remake of Tom Hanks masterpiece Forrest Gump or because of annoying the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend or even because of exorbitant ticket rates, but just because the Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer fails to strike a chord barring a few instances. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer takes very low opening: 12-15% occupancy for morning shows; duller than Laal Singh Chaddha

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Laal Singh Chaddha is worth your time? Scroll down for our full Laal Singh Chaddha movie review... Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan starrer takes a dull opening; 15-20% occupancy for morning shows; trade in SHOCK

What's it about

A mentally challenged man, the eponymous Laal Singh Chaddha (Aamir Khan) goes through an incredible journey, being a part of and somewhat influencing several key moments in Indian history while discovering amazing new facets about himself along the way. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan's film is a DISAPPOINTMENT, audience calls it boring to the core; 'Forrest Gump kharab kar di'

Advertisement

Watch the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

What's hot

To its credit, Laal Singh Chaddha is not a page-for-page remake of Forrest Gump and to writer Atul Kulkarni's credit, he has managed to shrewdly infuse the script with important keynoted in Indian history as a part of Laal's journey. The journey itself is inspiring in places and also emotional in others. More importantly, the actors do a fine job of conveying these emotions, with Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh even rising above the script and Naga Chaitanya making a fist of his part. Coming to , it's in the second half where he really shines. Satyajit Pande's camerawork is a thing of beauty as are the production values. The highlight though is Shah Rukh Khan's cameo.

What's not

Laal Singh Chaddha is just too long, dull in places and tiring to complete as the end draws near, but never seems to reach. In fact, editor Hemanti Sarkar needs to be questioned for how he's cut the overall film, None of the songs work (what happened to Pritam) and even the background score fails to leave a mark. Aamir Khan also surprisingly overdoes his act in the first half, mostly when he's playing the younger version of Laal. The big highs and strong emotional punch sadly goes missing throughout the movie.

BL Verdict

Laal Singh Chaddha is a film that needed a far better emotional resonance, far higher inspirational high and far better act from its lead star, Aamir Khan. All these things are there, but in short measure. BollywoodLife is going with 2 out of 5 stars.