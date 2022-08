Aamir Kahn's most ambitious film Laal Singh Chaddha has hit the theatres and the audience who have watched the film so far are calling it boring and a big disappointment. While the critics too claim that the film has failed to impress and how. Trade expert Taran Adarsh called the film a disappointment in his one-word review. While the audience who have watched the film is saying that many left the film in the interval as it was damn boring. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's magic didn't work this time. Take a look at the public reviews of the audience on Twitter.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is an epic disaster and many claims that they spoiled Forest Gump

#OneWordReview...#LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️#AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthral you [the second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/rTuYfJT629 — taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddha ⭐️⭐️ #LSC is a big disappointment, Not even 10 % of classic #ForrestGump, There are only few feel good moments but the overall film is not up to the mark.. #AamirKhan did same act of his film #Dhoom3, his act is bigger disappointment. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/8UMq1ANtCq — BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE (@Bolly_BoxOffice) August 11, 2022

Mission Sucessful ??#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

People didn't go to Watch #LalSinghChaddha Before Pandemic Bollywood

Star take Public for Granted Now Public take Bollywood Star for Granted. SSR Sisters Awaiting Justice#BetterThanTheOriginal#LaalSinghChaddhaReview❌ pic.twitter.com/CmZzXY4qge — ℝ?? ?????? ??? (@Boss42265174) August 11, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaReview I heard the biggest negative of this film is Aamir Khan. People leaving theatre in intervel. Forrest Gump ka lagadiya. pic.twitter.com/boVAPvbQri — Indian (@SikhariShambu) August 11, 2022

1.5 Star ⭐ to #LalSinghChaddha by Austin Chronica, an American Newspaper, because Indian Newspaper Reviews can be bought l!!!

Don't waste your time & money for a remake movie just because it's holidays!!!#BoycottLalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/8OJIHD3Lyt — Miss_Creation #BRG (@RachnaRS163) August 10, 2022

? #LaalSinghChaddha : DISASTER

Rating: ⭐️

Even #AmirKhan Big Star cannot save his movie #LaalSinghChaddha from failing and his movie is already unlikely to recover …

Conclusion : EPIC DISASTER ✅

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED SSRIANS ✅

#LaalSinghChaddhaReview #OneWordReview... pic.twitter.com/bXEVNnTFBl — Shraddha P Gupta (@shraddhaPGupta) August 11, 2022

While there are some who even loved the film and hailed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in the film

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the most anticipated movies. And it was all worth the wait #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoor did so great?#LaalSinghChaddhaReview pic.twitter.com/wgujY4Mle8 — Shweta Thakur (@shweta61748245) August 11, 2022

Ever since the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released there has been a lot of negativity around the film and seems like this took a toll on it. Would you agree?