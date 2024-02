Movie Review: Laapataa Ladies

Director: Kiran Rao

Producer: Aamir Khan

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Nitashi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam

Release Date: March 1, in theatres



Rating : 4 out of 5

What's Hot about Laapataa Ladies?

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film, which is set to release on March 1, 2024, follows the adventures of two young brides Jaya and Phool who get lost from the same train during their journey to their marital homes. The film explores the themes of patriarchy, womanhood, and self-discovery, as the two women encounter various challenges and opportunities in rural India. Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan , and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

At its heart, Laapataa Ladies is a social satire about deep-rooted patriarchy and how it cripples the strongest women, the importance of sisterhood, and how an aware woman can turn things around to her benefit. The best part about the film is that it doesn't get preachy at any point and uses humour, well-thought-of situations and apt dialogues to deliver some impactful messages. Kiran Rao is a master storyteller, she knows the right way to tap into emotions, and is clear about the point she has to make and this time, after her acclaimed debut Dhobi Ghat, she blends in entertainment to ensure the film appeals to a wider audience. Laapataa Ladies is set in rural India of 2011 and every frame stays true to the world it is set in.

The Saas-Bahu saga in Laapataa Ladies:

The Ladies rule in the film. Each one harbours prejudice and eventually breaks free from the unshakable patriarchal notions one shackle at a time. Maai's (Chhaya Kadam) brave decision to oust from her life all those who don't deserve her, Jaya's (Pratibha Ranta) ambition for herself that makes her turn a tragedy into opportunity and Phool's (Nitanshi Goel) transformation that shows that a woman is as delicate and dependent as a flower (Phool) only till she allows herself to be so - all the challenges these women face and how they find a way out of them for a life of their choice is beautifully weaved into a heartening story and script by Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai.

Interestingly, Sneha Desai is also a writer for many of the saas-bahu sagas that Indians consume on television every day, where a saas and bahu are more often than not shown to be at loggerheads. But in her dialogues, she brings out the subtle glimpses of sisterhood and how words of wisdom and strength from a fellow woman can help change the narrative.

About the Laapataa Ladies cast:

Films under Aamir Khan Productions have consistently brought to us new faces that are so relatable and endearing that leave a mark. Pratibha Ranta, Nitashi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava play their characters earnestly and successfully stir up emotions. Chhaya Kadam as Manju Maai is flawless and a staunch mother figure who knows how to empower a fellow woman without showing her pity. Ravi Kishan in his character of a cop Shyam Manohar is perfect. His demeanour is laced with the right kind of sarcasm, maturity and authority as he tries to solve the case of the Laapataa Ladies, first doubting their intentions and then turning into one of their biggest cheerleaders.

About the Music of Laapataa Ladies:

All the projects under Aamir Khan Productions have had one thing in common, the music which has been quirky and hummable. Laapataa Ladies follows the same route and none of the songs are out of place. They go well with the situation and the mood of the film. In fact, they also have a subtle message about how a woman sees herself and how the world sees her. For instance, Beda Paar by Sona Mohapatra is about how a woman happily leaves everything behind when she gets married and starts believing that life will be perfect with her husband by her side. Another one, Sajni by Arijit Singh and Ram Sampath talks about how a man is equally vulnerable, emotional and incomplete without his wife. There is another fun song Doubtwa by Sukhwinder Singh that highlights how society doubts a woman, especially if she is smart or independent.

Verdict:

Laapataa Ladies is an incisive social commentary film brought to life under the direction of Kiran Rao. It vividly displays the hurdles endured by women living in the Indian countryside, largely due to patriarchal norms. Key characters such as Maai, Jaya, and Phool embody the concept of sisterhood and underscore the theme of empowerment. The cast executes their roles with sincerity and passion, especially Chhaya Kadam, whose performance is notably extraordinary. The integral role of music in the film heightens the emotional intensity, accentuating the depth of the narrative.