Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has hit theatres, and the film is receiving drastic reviews. The film is being called a huge disappointment by the audience as it fails to impress them. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was one of the most anticipated films, but as the film has been released, it has left the audiences extremely disappointed. #Leodisaster has been trending on Twitter, and the audiences coming out of the theatres are strongly slamming the film as a dud and a waste of time. Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj is being strongly slammed for making a disaster despite having a performer like Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay Fans Situation: Leo Before Viewing Leo After Watching #LeoDisaster pic.twitter.com/eGLTKNyzsO — シ︎Mʀ.அஜித்தியன் சூர்யா™? (@AjithiyanSuriya) October 19, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay was hailed for giving his career-best performance in Leo.

Apart from calling the film the biggest disappointment, Vijay is called the only reason to make the film a bearable watch, as the fans claim he has given his career best performance. Indeed, the drastic response of Leo is unbelievable, and it will be interesting to see if the film manages to survive at the box office or not.

Not a huge Vijay fan but Leo is one of the best film I’ve seen in recent years. Thrilling, intense and 3 hours of pure entertainment. A must watch movie ❤️ #LeoReview pic.twitter.com/bQBdOC952d — ` (@chixxsays) October 19, 2023

#Leo Na Ready songah thavira vera onum ila Lokesh Kanagaraj will come back in the next movie ? ipadi solitanga ?#VidaaMuyarchi#AjithKumar#LeoDisaster pic.twitter.com/HTSZCMDaM2 — ?Harry Billa? (@Billa2Harry) October 19, 2023

While the hype around Leo was huge and it was predicted that Thalapathy Vijay starrer will earn around rupees 150 crore at the box office worldwide.