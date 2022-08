Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has been released in the cinema halls. Liger Movie Reviews are being dropped online. Liger has been one of the highly anticipated ones starring Vijay Deverakonda who has been termed as the national crush these days. Liger is an action thriller where Vijay plays a boxer. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is also produced by him alongside Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. Let's check what netizens have to say about Vijay and Ananya Panday's Liger movie below: Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1 prediction: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut take a flying start? Trade Experts Reveal [Exclusive]

Netizens call Liger 'disaster' and 'flop'; share extreme reactions

So, the tweeples, that is, the ones who've watched Liger in the cinema halls already are tweeting about their thoughts on the movie. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer seems to have failed at striking a chord with the audience. There have been extreme Liger movie reviews typed out on Twitter wherein the fans have called the Puri Jagannadh directorial a disaster and have already labelled it as a flop. Liger will be trending for a long time in Entertainment News now. Check out Liger Movie Review of netizens here: Also Read - Liger promotions: 5 instances that made us fall for Vijay Deverakonda

Don't put your career at risk @TheDeverakonda

Do realize and stop JGM ?#Liger — Comm_nder (MALZ ?)⛔ (@Vintage_Babu) August 25, 2022

Gone Case #Liger Intha Cringe ah ? @purijagan Rowdy is loved / hated but not ignored

.

..

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ila evadu iyna veste, vadi watta byatiki lagi bengandi #WaatLagaDenge pic.twitter.com/cvi0pOxbbB — Kalyaan (@kalyaan__) August 25, 2022

Liger : What a piece of shit ?

Movie full of cringy

Both Vjd & @ananyapandayy don’t how to act

Especially what kind of expressions she gives ??‍♂️??‍♂️? worst acting skills i have seen

Ramya krishnan always shouting ??‍♂️

No storyline ⭐️ ⭐️#VijayDevarakonda #AnanyaPanday #Liger pic.twitter.com/hyODLSmFTc — Sam_Curran (@Samcurran1234) August 25, 2022

#Liger You don't need to go to a medical shop anymore to Buy Medicines like "Disprin", "Saradon". Theater owners are distributing it for free outside their theatres if you go to watch Liger ? — JITESH ROCHLANI (@Jiteshrochalani) August 25, 2022

Liger FIRST movie review by the censor board

The Censor board while reviewing the film had been mightily impressed. They felt that Ananya's love story with Vijay in the movie will win hearts. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda will be dubbed as the next Pan-India star. It was said that from his dialogue delivery to his stammer problems and his fights, everything will create a history. Ramya Krishna had also won hearts. Also Read - Throwback Tadka: Liger star Vijay Deverakonda recalls being REJECTED as an actor 6 years ago in Mumbai

Advertisement

Boycott Liger controversy

A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thought on the whole Boycott Bollywood and Laal Singh Chaddha trend. His reactions were met with heavy criticism. And it eventually resulted in the netizens calling for a boycott of Liger. Vijay Deverakonda later reacted to the same. He asked if they should stop releasing their films. He said that the audience made them and they are doing this for their sake only. Later, Vijay said that he trusts God and has his mother's blessings.