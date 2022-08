The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, has drawn a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar has got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Now Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they’re touching or everything they’re doing is turning to gold. And now, the initial Liger movie reviews from netizens will make the team even happier. Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer takes a flying start overseas; mints THIS whopping amount from premiere show alone

Liger Twitter review; netizens call the film 'blockbuster'

One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies related to journey of a wrestler and fight scenes were so classic. #VijayDevarakonda as usual nailed his role in movie.#MikeTyson played an excellent role.#AnanyaPanday was so hot and pretty.#Liger #LigerReview pic.twitter.com/fNzJaH728X — ???? (@catzproud) August 25, 2022

#Liger First Half Review: Decent First Half with very Good BGM ?

Ramya Krishna Characterisation ?#VijayDeverakonda Fights & Looks?

Love track is not much effective ? Lot Depends on 2nd Half to score a Big Hit.#WaatLagaDenge #LigerHuntBegins — Thyview (@Thyveiw) August 24, 2022

Same like #Pushpa & #SarkaaruVaariPaata #Liger starts with negative ends up with Blockbuster Mark my tweet it’s blockbuster

Fake acc fake reviews will not effect liger #ligerreview #BlockBusterLiger — VB (@Mr_ViolentBoy) August 25, 2022

#Liger A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer? The 1st half is somewhat slow and could’ve been better but is pretty engaging.

Feast for masses. General audience will like it too Rating: 3.25/5 — Laughter (@RylBengalTiger) August 24, 2022

#Liger Good 1st Half ?? Perfect mix of comedy and action. Exactly what we expect from puri! — puri paithyam (@Ee_rathale) August 24, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda confirms Liger 2

Liger is for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year. So, imagine our excitement when we got to know of Liger 2. Well, that's exactly what happened when BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the stars of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, with the former also shedding light on his relationship with producer Karan Johar after rumours have been doing the rounds of possible friction between the two post their Koffee with Karan season 7 episode. Watch Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Panday's exclusive video interview on Liger above...

Liger releases worldwide in theaters today, 25th August.