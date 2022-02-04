Looop Lapeta movie review: Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin's remake doesn't sprint as well as Run Lola Run but completes its race with distinction

Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin)'s life is in jeopardy after losing his boss' drug money and needs his much smarter girlfriend, Savi (Taapsee Pannu), to come up with a plan to source Rs. 50 lakh in less than an hour, trapping them in a time loop that affects both theirs as also the lives of whom they encounter during this time