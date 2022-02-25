Love Hostel movie review: Bobby Deol is Oscar worthy as he plays cat-and-mouse with Sanya Malhotra-Vikrant Massey in ZEE5's cold-blooded thriller

Jyoti (Sanya Malhtra) absconds from her home, where she's about to be married off, and elopes with Ashu (Vikrant Massey), who belongs to another religion, leading Jyoti's grandmother to sets ruthless assassin Dagar (Bobby Deol) loose on them.