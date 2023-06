Lust Stories 2 is trending big time now. The web series is one of the highly anticipated ones and stars Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur to name a few. All of the cast members are the talk of the town currently as Lust Stories 2 just dropped on Netflix. Ever since the teaser of Lust Stories 2 dropped, it has been the talk of the town. And now, the talk has just increased. Everyone has been watching the web series and has been sharing their reviews on each segment. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ever indulge in love making on a first date?

Lust Stories 2 web series review: Netizens give their verdict

Some people have holidays today on account of Eid-Ul-Adha and hence, they have spent their holiday watching the recently released, Lust Stories 2. And fans feel that though each of the four segments has been quite steamy and sexier the conceptualisation has been boring. Yes, you read that right. A majority of netizens felt that Konkona Sen Sharma directed which starred Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash to name a few was far better than Kajol and Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur and even Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma starrer.

Lust Stories 2 is trending in entertainment news too. While the acting chops of Kajol, particularly in the last scene have bowled over the fans and some found Mrunal and Tamannaah quite hot in the web series, some did not think it so. A lot of them are praising Konkon's segment with Amruta and Tilottama. Having said that, there are many who have praised everyone in the web series. Check out their reactions here:

was watching #LustStories2 today and found something interesting. @konkonas's short had @TillotamaShome using a cup(ceramic (?) Idk) and Amruta Subash's character was having it from a steel cup. I'm not sure if it was intended, but reminded me @ghaywan's short in Ajeeb daastaans. pic.twitter.com/B8PhPaV6Bi — sai (@boughdie) June 29, 2023

The tension. The awkwardness. The surrender ?#AmrutaSubhash & #TillotamaShome are exceptional in the Konkana Sen short from #LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/LbVfn2AEFb — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 29, 2023

Just watched #LustStories2 It should have been called Bore Stories. Absolutely boring except Tillotama Shome Amruta Subhas Konkona story. Also #TamannaahBhatia should not be doing bold roles. Doesn't suit her at all pic.twitter.com/ZYntjo0uYV — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) June 29, 2023

Fine work by the legend @Neenagupta001 & good to see more of @Imangadbedi .But I am in awe of @MissThakurani. Yes she is adorable and has tremendous screen presence but her performance , her expressions are so natural. #LustStories2 #LustStories2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fGjRW0R6KJ — Hardave Singh Bhall (@dave_sharapova) June 29, 2023

The best thing about #LustStories2 is ofc not *the Tamanna-Vijay scene* but the story by Konkona. She incorporated lust into her short damn well. Amit Sharma touches important subject, climax is worth. Sujoy's film is whacky & 'THEIR' chemistry is alluring.. And I'm bored seeing pic.twitter.com/u3Ia0KlViO — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) June 29, 2023

#LustStories2OnNetflix has been watched. Like all anthologies, this one comprises of some great and some disappointing short stories. Review in thread. #LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/zHoK4FjiLD — George ?? (@georgeviews) June 29, 2023

Get ready for a cinematic treat! 'Lust Stories 2' is now available for streaming on @NetflixIndia. This anthology features brilliant directors like Amit R. Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. Don't miss out! #NewMovies #LustStories2 #NetflixOriginals #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/Df807OiuA1 — Malay Adalja (@malayadalja07) June 29, 2023

Look at Kajol 's eyes, tell me honestly you dont feel her pain here #LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/xUhjXnoF4A — Fantasy_freak (@ImeMemousumi) June 29, 2023

Absolutely LOVED the #LustStories2 segment by @konkonas It is nuanced and honest, poignant and heartbreaking. And performed to perfection by @TillotamaShome and @AmrutaSubhash. Congratulations! Love you all❤️ — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) June 29, 2023

That was unexpected Kajol..? He to Kajol - " Saali , Kutiya , Manhoos" & Fucked her ?#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/URS0remLI9 — Lala ! (@LalaThedaktar) June 29, 2023

I felt #LustStories2 would be another softporn flick but I was actually stunned , especially with Sujoy Ghosh's segment. Despite the theme , the plot was so bizzare and creepy that I felt satisfied that I watched something interesting. Tamannaah should do characters like this. pic.twitter.com/H8e1gXoz7h — JordanRᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@hemantaker) June 29, 2023

Kajol in the ending alone deserves all the awards ??#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/AjkLC4UQbK — LS2 ERA (@FanaaForKajol) June 29, 2023

#LustStories2 Review EP1-?EP3-?

EP2-✌?EP4-?? Mrunal Thakur - Tamannaah - Kajol Disappointed Us? Only EP2 is Watchable? EP3: Tamannaah & Vijay Was So Artificial?EP4 is A Mega Bore one?Better Watch Lust Stories Part-1 Again! WASTE Of STORIES!! Saloon Rating: 1.5/5 pic.twitter.com/G1eMfgnNZH — Sukeerthan M (@sukee_M) June 29, 2023

If you are wondering which film you should watch next, then go watch the segment directed by Konkona Sen in #LustStories2. It’s an outstanding film dealing with so many topics so beautifully and features brilliant performances by Tilotama and Amrutha Subash.❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/ppRfnVZBvb — Aravind (@reflections1212) June 29, 2023

#LustStories2 : TRASH Of STORIES?? EP1 - EP3 & EP4 Sema Torture? Better Watch #LustStories Part-1 Again On NETFLIX & Enjoy?✨ Scenes Kuda Nalla illa???‍♂️ — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) June 29, 2023

#LustStories2

Story 1 - Ultra wokism

Story 2 - Waste of Time

Story 3 - predictable but good

Story 4 - Best written and best acted out. #Kajol proved again why she is one of the bests. That climax scene and her performance in that - nepo kids learn something. pic.twitter.com/UMJCFzJWFi — Quorum_Sensing_Bacteria (@abhikadsfan) June 29, 2023

The first episode of Lust Stories was as fake and pretentious as any recent film by R Balki. In other words, it was like a "Shakarkandi (Sweet potato) ka Samosa." I will try Konkana's short before giving up. #LustStories2 — Manish (@rmanish1) June 29, 2023

Talking about Lust Stories 2, there are four short stories which are Made For Each Other which stars Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi, The Mirror starring Amruta and Tilottama, Sex With Ex starring Tamannaah and Vijay and lastly, Tilchatta which has Kajol and Kumud Mishra in the lead. The segments are directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Kajol's fans are hailing her brave decision to do Lust Stories 2 and some of them are also shocked at the bold scene by the actress. It has indeed shocked everyone. Have you watched Lust Stories 2 yet? Which of the segments did you like the most?