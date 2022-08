Movie: Macherla Niyojakavargam

Macherla Niyojakavargam cast: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Catherine Tresa, Brahmaji

Macherla Niyojakavargam Director: Rajasekhar Reddy

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Rajasekhar Reddy

Macherla Niyojakavargam, starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty and Samuthirakani in lead roles, hit the screens today and has opened to mixed reviews. Directed by debutant Rajasekhar Reddy, the film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy who is father of Nithiin. Here's our review.... So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Macherla Niyojakavargam is worth your time? Scroll down for our full Macherla Niyojakavargam movie review... Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR smashes box office records on day 1, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam first look and more

What's it about

Siddhu (Nithiin) falls for a girl Swathi (Krithi Shetty) at the beach and just like any other guy, he tries to woo her. While he's struggling to find her address, he finds her in his neighbourhood. One fine day, he realises she left to her native place Macherla and heads to same place to propose to her. Siddhu, who is cleared his civil service exams, gets posted as the Collector of Guntur district. When Nithiin reaches Macherla he learns that Swathi's life is in danger because of Rajappa (Samuthirakani), the ruthless goon of Macherla. Siddhu has to hold elections in Macherla now while Rajappa is against it. Will Siddhu save Swathi from Rajappa and make sure the elections are held as a Collector?

What's hot

Nithiin's performance is good enough to enjoy. Production values are high and the producers left no stone unturned in making sure the film is rich in values. Krithi Shetty plays a damsel in distress in this film and her performance is worth watching. Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Catherine Tresa, Brahmaji and others who played supporting characters have done justice to their roles.

The director came up with a good concept and backdrop that definitely comes with a social message. He talks about the importance of a common man and his vote during the elections and the future of the country. Music and BGM are good and the songs sound great. Nithiin looks dashing and handsome in this flick. His costumes after taking charge as a collector are impressive.

What's not

The screenplay and narrative are boring. The entire first half of the film is to just show that the hero becomes a collector just before the intermission. The introduction of the hero starts with a fight and ends with a song. These kind of routine screens and elevations are part of thousands of films till now and Macherla Niyojakavargam is nothing different from them.

The writing could have been a lot better in the first half in order to avoid some boring scenes which do not make any sense to the film. The second half is entertaining. Director has written some valuable dialogues that make sense to the audiences and some nice songs as well. Dual roles of Samuthirakani (playing father Rajappa and son Veera) could have been avoided.

BL Verdict

This film is worth your attention and time if you can ignore some boring moments. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.