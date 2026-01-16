Magic, Madness and Laughter: Pulkit–Varun Bring Back Old-School Comedy with Rahu Ketu

If you like character-comedies and are not particular about logic in movies, you can watch Rahu Ketu for entertainment.

Movie Review: Rahu Ketu

Cast: Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Sumit Gulati

Director: Vipul Vijay

Duration: 2h 17m | Censor: UA

Release: 16 January 2026

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rahu Ketu makes no claims to logic or messaging, instead reveling in absurdity, situational humour and friendship-driven comedy. The film banks on character chaos and a magical narrative device for laughs—and largely succeeds.

Story

The story is set in a peaceful Himachali town and revolves around a writer and his unpredictable life after he encountered a stranger and a mystical book. The entry of Rahu and Ketu turned the entire town upside down and brought fear and laughter in its wake.

They encounter a taxi driver, a loopy crook, and a cranky cop, and it becomes a wild ride of comedic misunderstandings. It appears that the element of magic is just a catalyst rather than a center point because it keeps the whole story on track about being humorous.

Acting

Again, Varun Sharma shows how skilled he is at comic timing, while Pulkit Samrat is just right to counter him. Shalini Pandey introduces a dose of reality. Piyush Mishra adds layers. Chunky Panday and Amit Sial relish their quirky roles.

Direction

The treatment is maintained well by Vipul Vijay. The comedy is not loud. Some parts could have been cut short, but it is saved by the situation comedy. The production design and background music go well with it.

Why Watch

If you like character-comedies and are not particular about logic in movies, you can watch Rahu Ketu for entertainment.

