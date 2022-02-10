Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram’s Mahaan has released today on Amazon Music. The film has released as Mahaan in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and Maha Purusha in Kannada. Vani Bhojan, , and also play pivotal roles in the film. The trailer was unveiled on February 3. Twitter reviews of the film are out and it’s getting mixed reactions from fans. “Average , predictable storyline no wonder they went for OTT release!” wrote a fan. “Amazing, brilliant performance from everyone, badly missing the theater experience,” read another comment. Finding flaws in its second half, a user wrote, “Mahaan was going well in the first half but didn't convinced me with the characters' destination in the later half.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Gehraiyaan, Mahaan, Raktanchal 2 and more OTT releases this week on Sony LIV, Netflix and more

Mahaan was going well in the first half but didn't convinced me with the characters' destination in the later half. pic.twitter.com/TLP5r9cn5x — Prabha Rio (@prabh_here) February 9, 2022

Amazing, brilliant performance from everyone, badly missing the theater experience — Aadhil Kenny (@AadhilZawahir) February 10, 2022

Average , predictable storyline no wonder they went for OTT release! — . (@hashwtzzx18) February 10, 2022

1time watchable. 1st half ?... 2nd half dead? — ༒?α??ℓ༒ appu ➐ (@Rahulappuuu) February 10, 2022

Mahaan is a lot like . Had an interesting premise, could have been so so much better but ended up as an underwhelming film. PS: Jilla >>>>> Mahaan — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) February 10, 2022

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the real father-son duo Chiyaan and Dhruv. Speaking about the film, Vikram said that it's an extra special film for him as he reaches a milestone in his cinematic journey with Mahaan being his 60th film and secondly as his son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it.