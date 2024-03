Maharani season 3, set to premiere on March 7, 2024, delves into the dark underbelly of Bihar's illicit liquor trade. Scheduled to be aired on OTT platform Sony LIV just before Women's Day, the latest season promises a gripping narrative of Rani's fight for justice. Bihar's struggle with harmful liquor consumption takes centre stage, showcasing Rani's journey from behind bars to becoming a beacon of hope. As viewers anticipate the unfolding drama, the series sheds light on societal issues while celebrating resilience and empowerment. Check out the Maharani season 3 review right here.

Maharani 3 web series review

Release date: 7th March, 2024

Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others.

Director: Saurabh Bhave

Writers: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh



Rating : 4 out of 5

What's Maharani 3 all about?

Rani Bharati (Huma Qureshi) is in jail since the past three years and all attempts to convince her to apply for bail have failed. Outside, Naveen Kumar (Amit Sial) and his allies are content knowing the fact that their biggest threat is powerless. But is she? Rani is the real queen, inside the jail or outside, and she remains on her resilient quest, seeking retribution for her husband's unfortunate demise. Slowly, steadily and surely, she goes after all those who were behind Bheema Bharati's (Sohum Shah) murder. It was Holi when everything that was hers was taken away from her, three years later on Holi, will she gain her lost glory?

Watch the Maharani 3 trailer video here:



What's Hot about Maharani 3?

Most web series on OTT end with a cliffhanger leaving scope for a sequel. However, not many turn out to be as promising as their preceding seasons. Maharani is an exception. With each new season, it gets more riveting leaving you asking for more. Huma Qureshi is one of the finest actresses there is right now and the writers Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh have given her just the perfect setting to bring out the best she has to offer. The other characters are written well too and director Saurabh Bhave gives his huge ensemble cast enough and more time to shine. Apart from Huma, Amit Sial as Naveen Kumar, Kani Kusruti as Kaveri, Anuja Sathe as Kirti, Pramod Pathak as Mishra Ji and Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Martin Ekka will hold your attention throughout with their impeccable performances. It is Vineet Kumar as Gauri Shankar Pandey who adds some comic relief with his antics as the scheming and deceitful politician.

The underlying themes of power, revenge, and justice in Maharani 3, each portrayed through the various characters, are clearly established throughout the storyline, adding to the interesting narrative.

Watch the video from Huma's book launch here:

The storyline of Maharani season 3 starts where Maharani 2 ended and is seamless. It draws you right into the taut narrative from the first few minutes of the very first episode. The plot twists will keep you engaged as at no point does the series drag or become predictable.

Comparing the latest season of Maharani with its previous seasons: Season 1 thrust Rani Bharati into the realm of politics, exposing her to power dynamics. In Season 2, she grappled with the harsh realities, gaining a deeper understanding of her position. Now, in Season 3, we witness her evolution into a seasoned politician. She adeptly identifies her strengths and strategically deploys them for maximum impact. Maharani continues to enthral viewers with its intricate portrayal of Rani Bharati's growth, making Season 3 as compelling as its predecessors, if not more.

What's Not?

Huma Qureshi is an actress with huge potential and even though she leaves a memorable impact, her character still holds room for more exploration and depth.

Final Verdict

Maharani 3 offers an engaging and skillfully crafted narrative with suspenseful plot shifts and remarkable performances from the entire cast. Here is a perfect political web series to add to your watch list this week.