The web series, Maharani, which sprang a huge surprise in its first season, turning out to be arguably the most viewed show of Sony LIV, is back for round two, and it looks like those who've watched it till now feel that it's even better than Maharani season 1. The Huma Qureshi and Sohum show has garnered glowing feedback from netizens, with some even going as far as to call it a “milestone series” among several other laurels. Check out the best tweets for Maharani season 2 below:

@humaqu11122 one has begun seeing seeing Maharani Season 2; your portrayal is simply outstanding; take a bow ; and yes other artists featuring are very good too — sanjay rai (@sanjai58) August 25, 2022

#MAHARANI2 Must watch, bigger, better and engrossing. Huma you nailed it. You are Omnipresent in the series. Outstanding performance by all actors and super direction and story.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#HumaQureshi@SonyLIV @AmitSial #sohamsah — Pravin Kumar Singh (@pravinkumar025) August 25, 2022

Brilliant it's A Milestone success Series.

Waiting for season 3. Hope so It's soon To season 3.

Excited to see what's going happening NXT season 3#MaharaniS2 #SonyLIV #HumaQureshi #MaharaniS2 @SonyLIV https://t.co/uXo6RFyV97 — KING BRIJESH (@brijeshrock2) August 25, 2022

After Tumbbad, Talwar, and Maharani season 1, @s0humshah is finally here with #Maharani2 and he is truly killing it as #BheemaBharti pic.twitter.com/6OvdvW06CN — Rakesh Sharma (@therakeshtalks) August 25, 2022

.@s0humshah is an actor to watch out for in #Maharani2 while he took up his character of #BheemaBharti to the next level with his versatile acting pic.twitter.com/xeGk0ypRuh — Rahul Singh Rikky (@RahulSinghRikky) August 25, 2022

Maharani season 2 trailer

and Sohum Shah's Maharani web series is written by Umashankar Singh and Nandan Singh, and directed by Ravindra Shewale.