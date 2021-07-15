Malik movie review: Despite resembling Kamal Haasan's classic Nayakan, Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan's film stands on its own as a gritty, layered crime saga

Maliek revolves around an impoverished boy, Sulaiman Ali (Fahadh Faasil), who grows up to be the messiah of his local Muslim community in a Kerala village after graduating from his initial steps of petty crime. However, despite his best intentions he can't escape the seeds of communal disharmony sown by those who backstab him, alienating others who he had started out with, eventually culminating in him being wanted for terrorism charges by the Indian government.