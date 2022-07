Web Series: Masaba Masaba season 2

Masaba Masaba 2 cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

Masaba Masaba 2 Director: Sonam Nair

Where to Watch: Netflix

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Movies and web seriesMasaba Masaba 2 review: Another quirkily fully albeit strong feminist romp based on real-life situations, with the actual people in those situations playing a quasi-real version themselves on screen always equates to entering the meta-physical plane and is perennially tough to pull off, which made Masaba Masaba season 1 such a refreshing watch flaws et al.

Making it through untested waters the first time around could be a fluke though, which makes repeating the act the real proof of the pudding. So, do Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam and the rest of the gang work their charms the second time over? Well, y'all would be happy to know that Masaba Masaba season 2 is just as breezy and a fun watch, with subtle feminist undercurrents, as season 1 was if not more. So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Masaba Masaba 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Masaba Masaba season 2 web series review...

What's it about

Masaba Gupta returns for round two of navigating the rich and elit of the fashion, film and business world while charting the course of her topsy-turvy romantic endeavours with help and hindrance from Neena Gupta and Dhairya Rana (Neil Bhoopalam).