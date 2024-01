Merry Christmas is releasing tomorrow and it has Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif playing the lead roles. Merry Christmas movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan known for movies such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, Bhramam and more. The suspense thriller has left fans intrigued due to the mystery element. Last night, a special screening of Merry Christmas was held in the city. It was attended by various celebs. And now, Merry Christmas first review is out.

Merry Christmas First Review out

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was watched by a lot of Bollywood celebs last night. Popular South director Vignesh Shivan also got an opportunity to watch the movie and he has hailed the performances of the two stars, Vijay and Katrina in the movie. Nayanthara's director husband, Vignesh was awestruck after watching the movie. He felt Vijay and Katrina gave outstanding performances in Merry Christmas.

Vignesh Shivan also praised Sriram Raghavan for the amazing screenplay for the thriller movie. He felt the film took him back or would take people back to the Alfred Hitchcock era. Vignesh also praised Pritam's music in the movie. The director also talked about the climax of the upcoming new movie saying it was just too good. He asked the audience to enjoy watching Merry Christmas in cinemas from 12th January. Adding an additional praise for Vijay, he wrote, "Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."

Have a look at Vignesh Shivan's Merry Christmas movie review here:

Watch this Bollywood video of Merry Christmas movie screening here:

Merry Christmas movie review by X user

A review by an X user Delusional Amphibian is also going viral. The user shared that one has to invest about 1.5 hours before Sriram Raghavan reveals all of his cards in the end 15 minutes. The user also gives a spoiler about there being no dialogues in those minutes and yet a lot is conveyed. He also asked people to watch it in Hindi. Have a look at his X review here:

in the final act you get to know Sriram raghavan was holding all the cards till the end. In the climax, with no dailogues being said (but still so much being said) VJS walks away with all the applause! Anything more would be a spoiler. Watch it without comparing it with Andhadhum — Delusional Amphibian (@MonkofMadras) January 9, 2024

In the times of Salaar/ Jawan, I'm curious how our audience gonna receive the treatment of this film (especially in the 1st half). Felt, Kat was little out of place (due to language) in the Tamil version. So Please watch it in Hindi. It'll be even more rewarding. #MerryChristmas — Delusional Amphibian (@MonkofMadras) January 9, 2024

The special screening of Merry Christmas was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and more celebs. TV stars were also seen at the special screening of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer.