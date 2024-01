Merry Christmas starring a non-conventional onscreen pair, Katrina Kaif (last seen in Tiger 3) and Vijay Sethupathi (last seen in Jawan), has released in theatres today (January 12). But then when is there anything conventional about Sriram Raghavan movies? The filmmaker is behind films like Johnny Gaddar, Agent Vinod, Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur, Andhadhun, all with multiple twists and turns that culminate into an unimaginable climax. So when he brings back an intriguing big-screen presentation with a jodi that no one thought about, it is bound to pique curiosity. But does Merry Christmas live up to expectations? Does it keep you guessing and at the edge of your seat till the end? Do Katrina and Vijay look convincing in their scenes together? Find it all here in BollywoodLife Merry Christmas movie review.

Movie Review: Merry Christmas

Release Date: January 12, 2024 in theatres

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Tinnu Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Aditi Govitriker, Ashwini Kalsekar, Shanmugarajan amongst others

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Review by: Abhay

What's it about?

A Christmas Eve turns upside life upside down for a woman struggling to cope in her unhappy marriage and a man with a shady past.

What's hot?

In a time when action packed visual spectacles have been ruling the bring screens, Sriram Raghavan brings a movie that shows that a thriller without high-octane action or scenes with cars blowing up can still keep the audience on the edge of the seat. Merry Christmas doesn't show any hurry in reaching the endpoint and instead flirts with its narrative to a point that it becomes impossible for your to take eyes off. The first half is slow-paced and the film really picks up in the second half so you will have to hang in there before you make up your mind about Merry Christmas. The film takes you back to the retro Mumbai and the cinematography is perfect, and so is the background music that follows crests and troughs just like the plot.

The movie is laced with dialogues and one-liners that will stay with you long after the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is his second Bollywood outing and third Hindi project outing (after Farzi and Jawan) will leave you impressed once again with his natural style. Katrina Kaif is earnest in her role and looks effortless and proves how a good story and director can bring out the best in an actor. This has to be one of her finest performances to date. Vijay and Katrina make a great onscreen pair despite being an unconventional choice. The ensemble cast is also well thought of and none seem out of place.

Merry Christmas, just like other Sriram Raghavan films in the past, keeps you hooked with its twists and turns until the climax just hits you in the face and leaves you wondering. But what it is also is that it is beyond just being a thriller. There is romance, comedy and there is an honest attempt to make it a full package, a complete entertainer, with thrills at its core.

What's not?

If big-screen affairs with cut-to-cut thrilling and action scenes are your thing, you may find Merry Christmas a little slow. But the performances and the way the story picks up in the second half is all worth the while. After a long time, an old-school thriller movie (that have found space, audience and love on OTT) have released in the big screen Merry Christmas may just be the first of many more to come.

Verdict

Watch it for Vijay Sethupathi's impeccable performance, and to experience what a revelation Katrina Kaif is as an actress. Sriram Raghavan beautifully brings out the thrill with the plot and narrative without resorting to visual elements used to achieve the same in most movies. Watch Merry Christmas for the artful storytelling that it promises.