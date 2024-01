The big release of the week is Merry Christmas. Sriram Raghavan has roped in the usual pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for this suspense drama. Those who have seen it have compared it to an Alfred Hitchcock film. In fact, fans of the makers have issued strict warnings to not give out spoilers of the movie. The songs of Merry Christmas composed by Pritam have got a good response as well. Katrina Kaif has said that this is the toughest role of her career so far. She says it is more nuanced than anything else she has played onscreen before. This has increased the expectation of her fans. The initial reviews of Merry Christmas are now coming on Twitter.

The first review has come from trade expert Taran Adarsh. He has said that Sriram Raghavan has delivered a story with serpentine twists and one is engrossed till the last frame. Vijay Sethupathi is in splendid form which Katrina Kaif captivates the audience.

The trade critic's review hints at what one expects from the master story-teller Sriram Raghavan. He also said it is a film that will grow from word of mouth. Take a look at his tweet...

#OneWordReview...#MerryChristmas: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind,… pic.twitter.com/9KAkeFetiq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2024

It looks like Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are set to give a solid start to Bollywood box office in 2024. Many are saying it cannot be compared to Andhadhun.