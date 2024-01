Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif have joined hands for Sriram Raghavan mystery thriller Merry Christmas which is out in cinemas today. The movie was delayed from release a couple of times. It was supposed to arrive during Christmas but the makers pushed it forward to avoid clashing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas starrer Salaar. The audience is watching Merry Christmas in theatres and is sharing their reviews online. Check out the Merry Christmas Twitter Review below...

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Merry Christmas Twitter Reactions: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi impresses

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are winning hearts for their chemistry in the Sriram Raghavan movie. The film is being loved for the climax as well. Netizens are sharing their reaction on X (formerly Twitter). Katrina's fans are happy to see the actress getting her dues for her mature performance in the new movie. Vijay Sethupathi as usual is ace and fans are showering love on the Makkal Selvan. Sriram Raghavan is also getting praise for the writing and direction.

Check out the Merry Christmas Twitter Review here:

In the times of rampant project-making, fills my heart to read all the good stuff about Sriram Raghava's latest film #MerryChristmas. — Indrani Ray (@IndraniRay) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas interval First 50-55 minutes base hi banate hai jo bohot slow lagta hai lekin uske baad 20 min. me 2 ache twists aaye hai, expecting 2nd half to be an roller coaster ride.#VijaySethupathi #KatrinaKaif #SriramRaghavan pic.twitter.com/o6WCnjuBGT — Screen Scoop ReviewZz (@HTpKReviewZz) January 12, 2024

Smart, atmospheric AF, slow-burn thriller, dripping with craft in every frame. Top-notch acting, film-making and an amazing score! Loved the nostalgia and homages! And what a cracking climax! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/zA4yNd1kuE — ʎɥS ʎʎℲ ? (@ShyFyy) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas #MerryChristmasReview Reviving Suspense Thriller Genre - 4 ⭐️ for #VijaySethupathi Unpredictable , Gripping storytelling from #SriramRaghavan & stellar performances from Cast makes Merry Christmas a must Watch movie for Crime thriller lovers. #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/YCgQVPNYs4 — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) January 12, 2024

As the plot unfolds, #MerryChristmas transitions into an intense thriller. The 2nd half is where the film truly shines, with twists that keep you on the edge. #KatrinaKaif and @realradikaa complement the narrative, adding layers to their characters. [2/3] #MerryChristmasReview — Heytamilcinema (@heytamilcinema) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmas pre interval vijay sethupathy single shot dance ?? — நான் தான்டா சச்சின் விஜய் (@captain_maams) January 12, 2024

#Merrychristmas First half only builds the chemistry between the leads which looks good ons screen but the story feels static.

Few good twists are there on second half and there are also good one liners. Overall it was an average watch with predictable ending — Notify Me (@NotifyM27647338) January 12, 2024

Let me second this because from the promos alone, u can tell that the chemistry is just simply magical. Vijay and Katrina Bollywood onscreen Jodi of the year iktr??#MerryChristmasReview #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/l1sYNm2eM2 — OhSoYoong? (@OhsoHuisman) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasMovie a good one time watch, nothing like Raghavan’s Andhadun, so please refrain from comparing. The plot of the film is interesting yet the cause of revenge felt too basic and the way this revenge was executed was unfulfilling. 3/5 stars. #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/ADtsn4gJBs — prisha dhatwalia (@preachaaaa) January 12, 2024

#MerryChristmasReview This Is #SriramRaghavan's Stamped Murder Mystery, Which Has Humour, Tense Situation, Nail-biting Sequence. A Perfect Thriller, with Romance In The Core Of it.... And you simply can't guess the next SCENE. Rating - ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ ? You will go to theater to see… pic.twitter.com/R7D6DHV3xu — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 12, 2024

Just Watched #MerryChristmas wow what a movie. Bunked my classes for the Movie, movie was so good that I finished it before 1st Period and came back to class ?.#MerryChristmasReview — ✰VᎥjสy✰ (@iTz_Vijay_45_) January 12, 2024

Watch this Merry Christmas video here:

Apart from Katrina as Maria and Vijay as Albert, the movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Pathak and Tinnu Anand to name a few. Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg under the banners of Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.