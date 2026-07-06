Minions & Monsters Review: Despite being slow, it keeps you hooked

Minions & Monsters is the seventh installment in the Despicable Me franchise. Produced by the animation studio Illumination, the comedy film is the sequel to Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Read on to know if you must watch it.

Minions & Monsters Review: Despite being slow, it keeps you hooked

Director: Pierre Coffin

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz

Rating: ★★1/2

About four years back, in 2022, TikTok was flooded with videos of teenagers sharply dressed in suits to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru. As many would remember, that particular trend grabbed everyone's attention because people acted as if they were attending a wedding - that too to watch a Minions movie. This was also the time when the Minions had turned into a joke. Minions were almost everywhere - from memes to social media. Many people felt minions had taken over animation, and many interesting and impactful stories were getting ignored. However, things have changed.

Today, the animation industry has bigger problems to combat. And suddenly, the Minions look adorable. And as many believe, the year 2026 could just be the year of the Minions' comeback.

For thee unversed, Minions & Monsters is the third installment of Minions franchise. Interestingly, it is funny, clever and packed with movie references. Director Pierre Coffin and writer Brian Lynch infuse fresh twist into the franchise. They don't depend on non-sensical jokes, but connect the Minions to the early days of cinema. The film also pays tribute to silent movie legends including Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Does the work well? Yes!

The first 45 minutes is enough to understand why this is much better than previous Minions films. It's all about visual comedy, and carries old Hollywood references. The film's story revolves around three Minions - James, Henry and Ed. James only dreams of emerging as a great filmmaker and even bagging an Oscar, which he imagines as a golden banana.

The movie also recreates classic films and takes a funny dig at the Minions' own popularity. One of the funniest moments arrive when sound is introduced in movies. Since the Minions can only speak Minionese, their film careers begin to fall apart. Visually too, the film leaves a lasting impact.

So where does the problem lie? It lies in the second half. Once the story begins to focus on massive monsters and saving the world, it turns into a regular animated film.

The monster villain Goomi is decent, but very forgettable and less impactful. However, a side story that revolves around an alien robot named Dort turns out to be more charming.

Even though the film has a weaker final act, it shows how much it genuinely loves cinema. Instead of simply celebrating the past, it shows how old movie magic can inspire new generations. If you are planning to watch the film, know that Minions & Monsters kicks off brilliantly, but slows down later. Nonetheless, it emerges as the funniest and smartest Minions film so far.

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