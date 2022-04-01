returns to Telugu films with Mishan Impossible after a small gap. The actress, who started her career in South movies, was busy with her Hindi projects and that’s why her fans didn’t get to watch her in a Telugu or Tamil film. Mishan Impossible, which is directed by Swaroop RSJ, has hit the big screens today (1st April 2022). Swaroop RSJ had earlier directed the 2019 release Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya which received positive reviews and was also successful at the box office. The trailer of Mishan Impossible had grabbed everyone’s attention, but is the film worth your time and money? Well, here’s what the audience has to say. Also Read - Attack movie review: John Abraham impresses fans as a super-soldier; netizens call it 'India's Marvel film' – view tweets

A Twitter user posted, “#MishanImpossible Review: A below-par Comedy Entertainer FIRST HALF - Average to Decent SECOND HALF - Unbearable & Illogical #TapseePannu - Wasted The Kids were Good Casting - Decent Story & Screenplay - Poor Rating: 2/5 #MishanImpossibleReview #Tapsee.” Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Rajan Shahi's strict diktat to Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more ahead of the prequel [Exclusive]

#MishanImpossible Review: A below-par Comedy Entertainer? FIRST HALF - Average to Decent✌️ SECOND HALF - Unbearable & Illogical?#TapseePannu - Wasted The Kids were Good? Casting - Decent? Story & Screenplay - Poor? Rating: ⭐⭐/5#MishanImpossibleReview #Tapsee pic.twitter.com/mOTFQ8BtRv — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) April 1, 2022

Another netizen tweeted, “Decent first 50 minutes. It was watchable with some decent fun. Just gets illogical and silly from there. 2nd half was so boring with weak writing and un necessary slow motion shots. RRR time ilanti half baked movie ni enduku release chesaro asalu. 2.5/5 #MishanImpossible.” Also Read - Mirzapur 3: Plot, cast, release date, biological father of Beena's baby and more – all you need to know about season 3

Decent first 50 minutes. It was watchable with some decent fun. Just gets illogical and silly from there. 2nd half was so boring with weak writing and un necessary slow motion shots.

RRR time ilanti half baked movie ni enduku release chesaro asalu.

2.5/5#MishanImpossible pic.twitter.com/bYSl7B3CA5 — Tarun (@Taruneswar9) April 1, 2022

One more Twitter user wrote, “#MishanImpossible could have been a refreshing fun ride but fails to entertain except for few fun moments.Silly humor and clumsy narration work against the movie.”

#MishanImpossible could have been a refreshing fun ride but fails to entertain except for few fun moments.Silly humor and clumsy narration work against the movie. — అరగంటలో దివ్యమైన ముహూర్తం ఉందమ్మా (@ThisIsAdityamov) April 1, 2022

A netizen compared Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Mishan Impossible, and wrote, “Then. Now Dissapointed with #MishanImpossible.”

Recently, Taapsee posted about the film on Instagram, and wrote, “There r some films that one does as a good career move, There r certain films one does which are good for the craft And then there r certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category. Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power. Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so called “small” films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them. Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography. Telugu prekshakloki , 1st April nunchi theatrelo kaluddham.”