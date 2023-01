Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu has been released on OTT where the actor will be seen playing the raw agent. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans couldn't hello but compare it with Alia Bhatt's Raazi, but now whoever has watched the film has a different opinion about it. They are hailing Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and are parsing his performance after Shershaah and calling him an outstanding actor. The film has managed to impress the netizens to the core and they are already calling it a masterpiece. Also Read - Mission Majnu, Fauda season 4 and more new movies and web series releasing on OTT this Friday on Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

#MissionMajnu 4.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ “Masterpiece” Terrific spy thriller film which successfully keeps all hooked till the end,#SidharthMalhotra & team MM deserves Standing Ovation,a film that celebrates Nationalism.

Would have done ₹100cr+ at the BoxOffice #MissionMajnuReview pic.twitter.com/oUhsu8VNck — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 20, 2023

#MissionMajnuReview A Brilliant Film, With Superb Performances. Story of an undercover RAW Majnu, who saves the love and his Nation.

⭐️⭐️⭐️?#MissionMajnu is the best start to 2023. It's surely a film, which needed to release in Theaters.#SidharthMalhotra #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/yTwtlScBEy — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) January 20, 2023

The movie Mission Majnu is truly amazing. I loved every bit of it #DeshKaMajnu ❣ pic.twitter.com/mvQ99imx7h — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 20, 2023

I have a decent respect for films that don't pretend that they are good movies and alert me in their first frame itself. Showtime: Mission Majnu. pic.twitter.com/SVXuOqksqA — Chaitanya (@illusionistChay) January 20, 2023

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, fans are healing praise for Rashmika Mandanna for her honest job in the film and are calling her another big thing in Bollywood. Overall the film got more than 4.5 stars from The audience and the viewers who have watched the film and called it a perfect weekend watch with the family. Sidharth Malhotra is slowly emerging as the national poster boy, as he gearing for Indian Police Force next with Rohit Shetty.