Movie – Mission Raniganj

Director – Tinu Suresh Desai

Cast - Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Virendra Saxena, Saanand Verma, Jameel Khan, Varun Badola, Sudhir Pandey, Omkar Das Manikpuri

BL Rating – 4 Stars

Mission Raniganj is a compelling and potentially inspiring film that focuses on the real-life heroism of those involved in the rescue mission, making it a story worth exploring for its courage, ingenuity, and determination in the face of a life-threatening situation.

The movie Mission Raniganj is a gripping tale that takes place in 1989, centering on the unfolding events within a flooded mine when 65 miners were trapped underground in claustrophobic and life-threatening conditions.

The film draws inspiration from a real-life incident in which Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, becomes the central character undertaking the heroic mission of rescuing the trapped miners. It's truly inspirational to witness how a single individual can step up amidst chaos and dedicate himself tirelessly to ensure the safety and reunion of the miners with their families.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai with Akshay Kumar playing the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, the film will leave a deep impact on the audience. Khiladi Kumar has given an exceptionally marvelous performance. The director- actor duo had earlier given us the superhit film Rustom and it looks like the duo is once again ready to bag a National Award.

Parineeti Chopra in her role as Nirdosh Kaur Gill, a supportive and concerned wife, adds depth to the story, enhancing the overall narrative. The ensemble cast beautifully support the film with their superb acting. Everyone has left no stone unturned to make this film a big hit. Background score of the film adds to the authenticity.

The story offers elements of survival, heroism, and human determination against all odds. It delivers a truly cinematic experience as it showcases the world's largest and most successful rescue operation against all odds. The film's narrative is enthralling. It is visually captivating and skillfully executed, boasting remarkable camera work, special effects, and lighting.

All in all, this heroic act is a treat to watch on the big screens and every Indian will leave the theatre with a sense of pride in their hearts. Go and watch Mission Raniganj with your family.

BL Verdict: 4 Stars