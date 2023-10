Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer rescue-thriller film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue releases in cinemas today. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is based on real life hero Jaswant Singh Gill who risked his life to rescue 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The film marks Akshay’s third film release of the year after Selfiee and Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) and faces a tough box office clash against new releases including Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill’s Thank You For Coming and the horror film, The Exorcist: Believer. If you’re planning to watch Mission Raniganj in theatres this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say about the film: Also Read - Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer riding high on extraordinary word of mouth, all set for a grand release

Mission Raniganj plot

The plot of the film revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, a graduate from IIT Dhanbad, who rescued 65 mine workers during the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. The film was initially titled Capsule Gill but was later changed to The Great Indian Rescue. In the first official poster released by the makers, the official title of the film was announced as Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Mission Raniganj cast

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the film marks the second-time on screen collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after the super hit film, Kesari (2019).

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Here’s what social media has to say about Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s rescue-thriller film

Several social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reviews and reactions after watching Akshay’s Mission Raniganj. Fans hailed the actor’s performance in the film and wrote about him deserving a National Award for his role. Take a look:

#MissionRaniganj is a no nonsense movie You might not get over the top action and mindless comedy But you will witness a true and spectacular piece of narration and masteclass acting in this. Don't skip this one if you love true and solid cinema. pic.twitter.com/95mNpyKqLX — AB (@ABHllI) October 6, 2023

This is one of the best movie all of you must watch this the way Akshay Kumar has perform in this movie is fabulous#MissionRaniganj — neha_WB (@neha_689) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganj : ?????

A story that will inspire us to reach for unknown strengths in survival... Overall a great & chilling plot in terms of a survival plot film with a breathtaking climax.. #AkshayKumar Sir shines here with his natural & flawless performance..??… pic.twitter.com/K7699ZTpso — Asutosh Dash (@asutoshdash07) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganj is a no nonsense movie You might not get over the top action and mindless comedy But you will witness a true and spectacular piece of narration and masteclass acting in this. Don't skip this one if you love true and solid cinema lover. You will feel proud ?? pic.twitter.com/Cj1bVp8ur4 — AB (@ABHllI) October 6, 2023

Mission Raniganj box office collections prediction day 1

According to reports, the film minted nearly Rs 76 lakh from its advance booking and is expected to open recently at the box office. Trade analysts expect the film to collect roughly Rs 4-5 crore on day 1 of its release, making it one of Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers in years. The film is expected to do better at the weekend and strongly relies on positive word of mouth.

Mission Raniganj OTT rights, platform and tentative release date

The OTT rights of Mission Raniganj have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a substantial amount. The film is expected to premiere digitally in mid-November or early-December, 2023.