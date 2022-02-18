Mithya web series review: Huma Qureshi is sensational in ZEE5's suspense-filled mini-series

Juhi (Huma Qureshi) accuses her student, Rhea (Avantika Dassani) of plagiarism, setting off a domino effect, where the cheating accusation proves to be just the tip of the iceberg, with several skeletons spilling out of the closet