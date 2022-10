They say that comedy is very serious business, and it couldn't be truer, especially in Bollywood, where making the audience laugh results in filmmakers, writers and actors skirting caricaturish or cringe territory more often than anyone would like to admit. Every once in a while though, a Bollywood comedy movie comes along that takes you completely by surprise, more so when it's from the indie stable, with little to none strong backing from big names prior to release. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Khosla Ka Ghosla are such films that immediately spring to mind. Joining them now as another little indie gem with big laughs and something relevant to say is Avani Modi, Pitobash Tripathy and Vikram Kocchar starrer Modiji Ki Beti.

