Movie: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and more

Director: Ashima Chibber

Where to watch: Theatres Also Read - What? Not one or two, there are 13 celebrities who will surprise you with their special appearances in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero – deets here

True stories strike a chord. That is why many filmmakers seek inspiration from real-life events for films. From the Jessica Lal murder case to the Uri attacks we have seen many real-life incidents finding their place in cinema. Yet another heart-wrenching tale of a mother based on true events is here. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starring is a story of a mother who leaves no stone unturned to get the custody of her children who have been taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services. It is directed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and others. It is an adaptation of Sagarika Chakraborty’s 2022 autobiography The Journey of a Mother. Is it worth watching? Read to know. Also Read - Is Bunty Aur Babli sequel on the cards? Abhishek Bachchan answers

What is it about?

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story about a woman who shifts to Norway post-marriage. She and her husband Anirudh are blessed with two beautiful children. Their world turns upside down when the Child Welfare service takes away both their children - Suchi and Shubh citing that they are unfit to take care of them. She is labeled as mad, mentally unfit and more but nothing deters her determination to fight for her own. The battle is not just for the custody in Norway, she has another emotionally taxing journey in India when her kids are handed over to their uncle and grandparents. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha's AWKWARD pictures will provide you with a good dose of laughter

Watch the trailer here:

What's hot?

A tale like this needs a force like that of Rani Mukerji. Her performance in the film makes us realise why we miss her so much on the big screen. She has effortlessly carried the character of Mrs Chatterjee and she will make you feel every emotion of every scene. Of course there are highs and lows but in totality, Rani Mukerji has managed to deliver a performance that will leave you moved for days. There is a perfect rhythm over how the emotions flow. She is agressive initially but as years past there is a timidness to her character that appears after being so emotionally drained due to the battle. But she holds on to the hope and is ready knock every door to get back to her kids. Anirban Bhattacharya plays the role of Rani Mukerji's husband and his character is such that it will leave you furious. His performance manages to get the reaction out of the audience so it a job well done. The narration of the story is smooth and the script is crisp. There are a few scenes that will literally make your heart ache while there are a few scenes that will leave you lauding. has a very small but powerful role to play in the film. Jim Sarbh has a pivotal role to play as the lawyer and he does well. The music by Amit Trivedi is subtle and catches the mood of the film beautifully.

What's not?

Many might find it difficult to stay connected with the film as quiet a few dialogues are in Bengali. The story concentrates on Mrs Chatterjee's battle but there are many parallel strings that are left open. As to what happens to the divorce? What is the back story of the domestic violence case and more. There are a few loose threads that could have been avoided. Also, given that the story is based on true events, it comes across that it is a one-sided narrative and makes you think what if.

Verdict:

BollywoodLife gives the film three stars. It is a good film that will leave make you think.