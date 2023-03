is back once again with a power-packed performance in "Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway," and the fans cannot stop hailing her outstanding performance in the film. The audience is going gaga over the 90s beauty’s phenomenal acting skills, and this only shows that she belongs in cinema and how much Tani was missed on the big screen. Not only are critics raving about her presence and acting prowess in her latest release, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, but even Bollywood superstars and actors are blown away. Right from , , and many other actors took to their Twitter accounts and praised Rani, and she rightly deserves all the love after all, she knows how to shine on the big screen. Also Read - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway celeb review: Shah Rukh Khan, Neha Dhupia shower love on Rani Mukerji's film; King Khan says, 'My Rani shines'

Take a look at how fans are sharing their review for Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. Also Read - What to Watch This Weekend: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to Zwigato; Must-watch movies this Friday in Theaters and OTT [Watch Video]

Emotional, Enganging & Inspiring, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway is the content that we should encourage back on big-screen! #RaniMukerji delivers yet another class-act, as expected!

Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ My Review: pic.twitter.com/Yh4CP8D1bT — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 16, 2023

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Heart-Rending & Unprecedented journey of a mother who fights against the entire nation to get her kids back. Film rides on a solidly written script based on a true story. There are many scenes in the film that’ll make audience weep &… https://t.co/lUUatPEnbf pic.twitter.com/0HxCHIfHBw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 16, 2023

Watched #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway yesterday night at a special screening in #London Terrific performance by #RaniMukherjee as usual. You will feel the emotions & pain. Yes I cried but then any parent would especially after knowing it's a true story. Must watch! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/38T1sMRT5J — Rajiv Bhatt (@rajivbhatt) March 15, 2023

Bollywoodlife too watched the film three days ahead of its release and fell in love with Rani Mukerji all over again. Also Read - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal taken aback by Rani Mukerji's performance