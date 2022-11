Series: Mukhbir The Story of A Spy

Mukhbir cast: Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and more

Mukhbir Director: Shivam Nair; Jayprad Desai

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Spy thrillers are always tricky. It can either keep the audience hooked from the very beginning or the case could be the complete opposite. A lot of filmmakers have tried to dabble in this genre, some have failed, and some succeeded. In the times when OTT is just booming, it is risky to pick up an espionage thriller. But with Mukbir - The Story of A Spy it seems the risk was worth taking. The web series consisting of eight episodes has gone live on Zee 5 and here's the full review of it.

What is it about?

Mukhbir is a story about a young spy named Kamran played by Zain Khan Durrani who is cocky and witty in his own way. He is not among those who have a goal set but rather is go with a flow man. He works under spy KSK Murthy played by who is determined to go to any length for his country. It has a backdrop of post Sino-India war era and showcases the difficult times when people operated with fewer technology. Kamran is put on a mission to cross the border and share updates about all the evil plans of attack that are being formulated in Pakistan. He has to befriend a Pakistani family and do his job. Does the plot remind you of Raazi? Well, it's not.

What's hot?

The storyline of Mukhbir is something that will keep you hooked till the very end. It is not one of those spy thriller that takes ages to develop its characters. Rather it is a fast-paced series with very crisp writing. Zain Khan Durrani has emerged as a fine actor in this one with of course, the powerful acts delivered by supporting cast like Prakash Raj, and more. While the story brings out the human side of the spy agent. He may be cocky who appears to be someone with no strings attached, but when has to cross the line by killing an innocent, he has all the emotions rushing in. He is not one of those over-confident lads, rather get-the-job done kind of a spy who has emotions but works comes first. Harsh Chayya definitely stands out from the lot with powerful acting.

What's not?

While the crisp storyline is a bonus, it appears rushed at times. The romance between the leads appears forced. Apart from this, Mukbir definitely appears to a series that has the potential to grab the attention.

BL Verdict:

Mukbir - A Story of A Spy must be on your list this weekend. It is an immersive espionage thriller with a lot of heart.

BL rating: 3 stars