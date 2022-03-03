Movie: Naradan

Naradan Cast: Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, Kunchan, Indrans

Naradan Director: Aashiq Abu

Where to Watch: In theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Karan Kundrra fans thrilled with Lock Upp promo, Shefali Shah discusses her same-sex kissing scene in Human and more

Tovino Thomas has always been a popular name in Malayalam cinema. However, a film called Minnal Murali, which had released in the last month of last year on Netflix, changed everything for the actor, metamorphosing his popularity among the Malayalam-movie audience to fame among viewers across demographics and languages throughout the country. Add Kala, Kaanekkaane and Forensic to the mix, and an argument could be made that even if there were those in the country who still didn't know Tovino Thomas by his name, they at least knew him by the characters he played. So, there's no doubt that his new release, the Malayalam film, Naradan, is being keenly looked forward to even outside of Kerala, and especially with it having been promoted in a big way in Mumbai. So, does it live up to expectations. Well, yes, and then some, and then some more. Also Read - Before Naradan, watch Tovino Thomas movies like Minnal Murali, Kala, Kaanekkaane and more on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Naradan is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Naradan movie review... Also Read - Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas REVEALS how his life and stardom have changed post the success of his superhero movie [EXCLUSIVE]

What's it about

Chandraprakash (Tovino Thomas) is the star journalist of a leading media channel in Kerala, but when his chief editor tries to usurp his position with the upstart Pradeep (Sharafudheen), he takes up the offer to join a new channel as its chief editor, setting in motion a dirty game of TRPs that trump journalistic ethics.

Watch the Naradan trailer below:

What's hot

Naradan is hands down the best, most stinging, and telling movie in recent times on modern media, and this is coming from a journalist. It's destined to go down as a landmark film not only in Malayalam cinema, but all of Indian cinema. Backed up to the hilt by Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, Kunchan, Indrans and the rest of the supporting cast, TovinoThomas delivers a performance for the ages in one of the most shocking yet fluid character metamorphosis I've ever witnessed on screen.

Of course, the ringmaster sans an iota of doubt is (Mayaanadhi, Virus) who does his research to the T, hits all the winning notes like a pro and executes Unni R.'s profoundly layered screenplay with the precision of a surgeon. And the courtroom sequence, constituting about the final 40 minutes of the movie, is one of finest staged, directed and acted events in all of cinema, coupled with a background score that subtly yet brilliantly elevates the drama and tension. I smell an early contender for India's entry to the Oscars.

What's not

The only grievances here are that the movie takes about 15-20 minutes in the beginning to find it's footing (but once it does it never looks back) and the resolution of one or two of the characters from the ensemble feels abrupt, if not incomplete. Other than these negligible, there's literally nothing to grip about here.

BL Verdict

Naradan is an unmissable masterpiece all but certain to leave you speechless. No cinema lover can afford to miss this. I'm going with 4.5 out of 5 stars.