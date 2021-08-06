Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average

Netflix's anthology web series Navarasa comprise nine shorts/episodes, each dealing with nine strong human emotions, and how those feeling lead everyday people to take extraordinary, sometimes, life-altering decisions. The nine shorts are Edhiri, Summer of '92, Project Agni, Payasam, Peace, Roudhram, Inmai, Thunintha Pin and Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru (in that order).