Movie: Net

Net Cast: Rahul Ramakrishna, Avika Gor, Ranjith

Net Director: Bhargav Macharia

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Check out the five main reasons you should watch Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor's thriller, Net on ZEE5 in our Net review...

Edge-of-the-seat thriller

Who doesn't enjoy a good thriller, and after some time, a fast-packed, tightly wound, thriller has appeared on an OTT platform, filled with suspense, twists, turns and several unpredictable moments that leave you glued to your seat.

Rahul Ramakrishna's different avatar

We've generally seen Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles or as the hero's sidekick in several Telugu movies till now (Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy immediately springs to mind), but this is the first opportunity he's got to shine as the lead character in a Tollywood film and he makes the most of it, completely sinking his teeth into the part.

Avika Gor new facet

While she's known for saas-bahu soaps, we see an entirely new side of in Net, and she truly impressed with her acting dexterity, proving she has the versatility to do so much more than merely cry and shriek on the small screen.

The dark side of the tech revolution

While the technology industry has really boomed over the past couple of years in small towns and villages, we also get to see its fark side, especially how men there are easily getting addicted to porn and how this very technology is being used to break the privacy of unsuspecting women.

Voyeuristic human need

Most of all, ZEE5's NET delves deep into the insatiable voyeuristic urge every human being is innately saddled with and what separates those who give into it when presented with a chance as opposed to those who don't.