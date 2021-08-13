Netrikann movie review: Nayanthara is first rate as a blind woman in this gripping thriller that loses a bit of steam in its final act

Durga (Nayanthara) has to forgo active duty as a CBI officer after a car accident leaves her visually impaired. However, what she does not forgo is her sense of duty and ability to adapt her handicap with her training, which helps her pursue a ruthless sociopath whom she has a run-in with. Aiding her on her quest are SI Manikandan (Manikandan R. Achari) and food-delivery boy Gautham (Sharan Shakti).