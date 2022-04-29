Web Series: Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Cast: , , Anya Singh, , Niki Aneja Walia, Javed Jafferi, Rituraj

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Director: Harsh Dedhia

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Review by: Urmimala Banerjee

Unlike other nations, India's OTT space does not have too many rom-coms. Somehow, we do not manage to tell stories of two flawed individuals dealing with fluctuating emotions with great flourish. When the first season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend came out, people liked the story of Sumer Singh Dhillon (Nakuul Mehta) and Taanie Brar (Anya Singh) as two besties who dealt with the crisis of friendship going kaput because of love. The story now moves back to London where Taanie and Sumer meet for a project. There is a new entry in form of Karan (Karan Wahi) who changes the dynamic. Directed by Harsh Dedhia, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 is written by Sumrit, Shahi, Durjoy Datta and Mishka Shekhawat. The show is contemporary in its outlook but deals with age-old issue of whether your BFF is your lover.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 web series review...

What's it about

Five years after Taanie and Sumer separate after she suspects him of cheating on her, they meet again in London. This time, Sumer has been summoned to direct a web project for Lavanya, a movie mogul's daughter who has her own issues. After giving closure to their past issues, Taanie and Sumer rediscover their old bonhomie and work as a team. The third person is young star Karan who has Taanie besotted. Will the two finally figure out the difference between love and friendship? Will Sumer-Taanie heal from the bad phase? Watch the show to know more...

Watch Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Trailer here

What's hot

Rom-coms work on performances, moments and chemistry, which Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 has in plenty. Nakuul Mehta is absolutely wonderful as Sumer Singh Dhillon. His eyes do all the talking, and we want to see more of him across all mediums. He breathes life into Sumer Singh Dhillon. Karan Wahi is helluva charming, and brings in the subtle angst in his role of Mr. Perfect. Sarah Jane Dias delivers a solid performance. The chemistry between Nakuul Mehta - Anya Singh, Karan Wahi - Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta - Sarah Jane Dias is first rate. In fact, Sarah Jane Dias - Nakuul Mehta's scenes have the right amount of poignancy, which works for the show. The language used in the show is contemporary and milennials will identify with the existential issues of the main protagonists. London has been captured beautifully, and Rick Roy's styling is also excellent.

What's not

There is a parallel track of an unrequited love story between Sangeeta (Deepti Bhatnagar) and Bittu (Jaaved Jafferi) that is extremely unrelatable. Another issue is that Sumer is supposed to be in tremendous pain and angst with how Taanie left him years ago. They manage to resolve the matter, but it does not have the emotional impact as you hoped it would. The last episodes leave us confused AF. Anya Singh is good as the chirpy quirky writer but needs to get better in emotional scenes.

BL Verdict

Barring a bit of inconsistences and cliched situations, Never Kiss Your Best Friend is highly watchable. The show has its moments that make you smile and laugh. It also showcases the conflict of love, friendship and dosti bordering on love with skill. If not the plot, then Nakuul Mehta's performance is definitely a reason on why you should watch the show.