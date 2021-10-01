No Time to Die movie review: Daniel Craig gets a fitting swansong in a James Bond movie that packs b...
No Time to Die movie review: Daniel Craig gets a fitting swansong in a James Bond movie that packs both an action-filled and emotional wallop
No Time to Die allows Daniel Craig an opportunity to ride off into the sunset in his last Bond outing (fifth overall) with his tuxedo crisply ironed, tie well knotted and cuffs properly aligned, ergo it gives him a fitting farewell. Plus, Director Cary Joji Fukunaga pulls out all the stops in ensuring that the action sequences pump your adrenaline and stick in your head.