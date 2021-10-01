Movie: No Time to Die

No Time to Die Cast: , Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, , Lashana Lynch, , , , , Jeffrey Wright

No Time to Die Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Where to Watch: In Theatres (excluding Maharashtra and Kerala)

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Check out the five main reasons you should watch Daniel Craig and Rami Malek's James Bond movie, No Time to Die in our No Time to Die review...

Fitting swansong

As mentioned earlier, No Time to Die allows Daniel Craig an opportunity to ride off into the sunset in his last Bond outing (fifth overall) with his tuxedo crisply ironed, tie well knotted and cuffs properly aligned, ergo it gives him a fitting farewell.

Terrific action

Any Bond movie is supposed to boast some marquee action set pieces, and Director Cary Joji Fukunaga pulls out all the stops in ensuring that the ones in No Time to Die pump your adrenaline and stick in your head.

Watch the No Time to Die trailer below:

Brilliant villains

Rami Malek proves to be a memorable Bond villain, bringing all the sinister machination and deviant charm expected of such a role yet leaving his indelible mark, while Christoph Waltz, too, creates an impact in his appearance.

New-age Bond girls

Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris togetherusher in a new era of Bond girls that began with Casino Royale and comes full circle with this film.

Just a good plot

At the heart of it, No Time to Die, just has a good plot, crisp screenplay, assured direction and captivating camerawork – the hallmarks of any good movie.