The latest film in the fan favorite horror movies franchise Conjuring, Nun 2 released in cinemas on Thursday. The film clashed at the Indian box office against Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film picks up four years after the events from the first film Nun. The film was released in multiple languages in India including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. If you’re planning to watch Nun 2 this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say about the horror film.

Nun 2 Twitter Review

On Thursday, fans took to Twitter (now X) to review Nun 2. Social media users called the film a worthy entry into the Conjuring universe and praised the film for good horror entertainment.

One user wrote, “The Nun 2 is infinitely better than the first film. It's scarier and much more intense. This is what I wanted out of the first one, which was too heavy and bogged down with lore. Now we get to have FUN with this terrifying villain. Stay for the mid credit scene! #Nun2.”

Another tweeted, “#Nun2 is a must-watch, worth a second viewing. It offers jumpscares, delves into the NUN's story, and delivers an entertaining ending. While lacking some expected gore, it impresses with its visuals. My rating: 3.5/5. It misses the Gore & Horror of the first part & Post Credit.”

Here are top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about Nun 2:

About Nun 2

Nun 2 marks the sequel to The Nun (2018) and is the ninth film in The Conjuring Universe franchise. Taissa Farmiga reprises her role of Sister Irene in the film and is joined by recurring cast members Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons. Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell also feature in pivotal roles in the film.

Nun 2 marks Michael Chaves’ third directorial in The Conjuring universe after The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021),

The plot of Nun 2 revolves around Sister Irene investigating unexplained deaths and discovers that Valak, a demon, is after the sacred eyes of Saint Lucy.

Upcoming Conjuring films

Upcoming films in The Conjuring universe include a fifth installment of The Conjuring titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. A fourth part in the Annabelle films is reportedly in the making, while a TV series based on the Conjuring universe is also in the pipeline.