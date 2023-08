OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead has made headlines every day. Everyone has read reports on how the CBFC was treading cautiously with the film given its 'adult theme' suggesting cuts and modifications. Well, OMG 2 has been watched, and it is indeed one of the best movies to come out of Bollywood in 2023. The film is extremely relevant at a time when consent, sexual abuse, pleasure, etc are widely discussed either openly or in hush hush tones or through innuendo. OMG 2 discusses the need for healthy sex education at a time when knowledge is gained through various sources. Also Read - OMG 2: After Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, no actor is allowed to play god on screen?

Movie Name: OMG 2:

OMG 2 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and more

OMG 2 Director: Amit Rai

OMG 2 Release Date: 11th August 2023

Where To Watch OMG 2: In theatres

Review by: Urmimala Bannerjee

What is it about...

Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva is scandalised to discover that his teen son was so perturbed by his 'supposed' lack of virility that he has landed up in a hospital. Things worsen for his family when a video of his son working hard on his sexual health from the school bathroom goes viral. The boy plunges into depression and no one can help him out except the almighty. Mudgal decides to take on a system that deems his son as a sinful, immoral and pervert boy.

Watch the OMG 2 trailer video here:

What is hot

Pankaj Tripathi is in stellar form. From mastering the lingo of Mahakal ki Bhoomi to delivering the subtle comedic punches, he is terrific. The actor shows off all his acting chops as he plays a pious father who shakes off embarrassment to fight for his son. Yami Gautam holds her own as the lawyer who knows just business. Pavan Raj Malhotra will make you applaud his performance as judge Purushottam Nagar. The casting director deserves a huge round of applause for the ensemble cast. Amit Rai who is the director is one of the writers of the film as well. He is in complete control of his material and actors. The comedic lines are intelligent and the actors are a joy to watch. Both the songs Oonchi Oonchi Waadi and Har Har Mahadev are great to watch on screen. Akshay Kumar makes for an impressive Lord Shiva. He brings in the cool quotient, carefree attitude and power that we associate with Mahadev. The concept of the film is Western but the treatment and language makes it relatable to every small town and village of India. Akshay Kumar has a limited presence in the film but shines and how. OMG 2 is a modern tribute on how ancient Hinduism understood sex as one of the pillars in the passage of life.

What is not...

The climax of the film is quite predictable. Given the unique treatment of the film, it feels like a dampener. But it is minor gripe. Also, the makers could have explored the topic of unlawfully recording people in their private moments, an issue plaguing people worldwide.

Check out what Akshay Kumar has to say about OMG 2 here:

Verdict

Amit Rai has sealed his place as an intelligent and masterful storyteller with OMG 2. This movie is a treat for all fans of Pankaj Tripathi who is fab. Akshay Kumar is back with a film that harnesses his charisma in the right manner. Do watch this film with your adolescent children as it has the positive message that piety, pleasure, love and sexual exploration can co-exist in a healthy beautiful manner.