Panchayat season 1 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. The show starring Jitendra Kumar, , and received a fantastic response. It revolved around an engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera as there are no better job opportunities. After season 1, everyone was waiting for Panchayat season 2, and the show has finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Well, netizens are very happy with season 2 and they are calling it better than season 1.

Here's what netizens have to say about Panchayat 2

A Twitter user wrote, "To be honest,#PanchayatSeason2 every episode has it's own story and clearly takes u to daily life scenes of common people. There is everything in season 2, humour, innocence and emotions....damn...I couldn't hold my tears !! Awesome work again guys !!" Another netizen tweeted, "#PanchayatSeason2 An amazing series yet again with stellar performances from each actor. Each episode was really beautiful and so heartfelt. Kudos to the whole team! I was smiling throughout the episodes and wasn't ready for the end. Can't wait for Season 3!"

One more netizen tweeted, "Episode 1 - 7 Episode 8 Nice cliffhanger for the next season . Reminds a lot of Malgudi days. Better than the previous season. Must watch. #PanchayatSeason2 #PanchayatOnPrime #Panchayat." Check out the tweets below…

Panchayat 2 gets leaked

As Panchayat 2 has received such a good response, let’s hope that makers soon start working on season 3 of the series. Well, Panchayat season 2 was supposed to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, but it got leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, and more piracy sites. So, the OTT platform decided to prepone the series’ premiere date. While most of the series and films get leaked after the release, it was surprising to know that Panchayat 2 was leaked even before it started streaming.