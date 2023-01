Movie: Pathaan

Pathaan Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan

Pathaan Director: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan Movie release date: 25th January 2023

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review By: Urmimala Bannerjee

Pathaan, the movie has become an emotion for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The Badshah of Bollywood is back after a hiatus of four long years. Besharam Rang and the trailer have got a huge response from the audience. The controversy has also generated immense excitement around the film. Shah Rukh Khan a self-proclaimed action film buff has teamed with Siddharth Anand who has a reputation of making some of Bollywood's finest actioners. Also Read - Pathaan Quick Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham deliver a delightful extravaganza

What is it about...

Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) an ace spy is missing for a couple of years. He has to end his exile as a rogue soldier, Jim (John Abraham) who is now a contract terrorist has his evil eyes set on his former motherland. The mission is one and the same to save Mother India from a deadly lab-generated virus. Joining him on the mission is Rubina (Deepika Padukone) in a mysterious character. How he manages to play saviour in what it is about. Pretty much simple and basic. Also Read - Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer leaves fans impressed; call it a 'cinematic joy', 'super duper hit'

Watch Pathaan Movie Trailer Video here:



What's hot

Siddharth Anand is a huge fan of action movies and knows how to present his leading man. Shah Rukh Khan's entry is terrific. The background song enhanced it 10x. The film is pacy and moves at breakneck speed. Shah Rukh Khan seems to be revelling in playing an action hero. He brings in the machismo, swag and charm in equal measure. Fans will also love the stunt choreography of the movie. The action sequences shot in the frozen lake and the train one deserve a special mention. John Abraham is sizzling and excels in the role of a villain driven by personal tragedy. Dimple Kapadia is earnest in her role which reminds us of M from the James Bond movie. Some of the dialogues are fun. The piece de resistance is the sequence of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their bromance is making you whistle and how. Deepika Padukone is super hot and fans will be reminded of Race 3 and Cocktail in terms of the glam. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika share moments of tenderness and sexual tension which prove their kick-ass chemistry. Siddharth Anand does a good job of delivering a masala film.

What's not

The predictable storyline is the weakest link of the movie. But it does not annoy you as the screenplay is engaging. The VFX of the jet pack scene could have been a bit better. Critics will argue that it has nothing in terms of the story that has not been done before.

Verdict

Pathaan is one of the best action films made in India. It is a visual treat. Shah Rukh Khan proves yet again why he is king. His commitment to his craft and audience will make you Jhoom in the theatres and how.