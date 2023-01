Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham has finally released in theatres today. The film looked like the perfect big Bollywood extravaganza, promising larger than life action scenes, jaw droppingly gorgeous locales, stunning actors in their best form and more. We are watching Pathaan right now and till the the interval, the first half Pathaan movie review is here. Does Shah Rukh Khan meet expectations? Does Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films stay true to the hype? Read on to know. Also Read - Pathaan early movie review: Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan film the ‘finest action film of the decade’

From the very start, Pathaan will have you thrilled. Shah Rukh Khan's entry scene with the perfect BGM that rises like a crescendo is a visual spectacle. He is in perfect form and it looks like he is having a blast in the action scenes, deriving pleasure out of kicking butt and deliverinv punches after punches. This runs onto you making the experience of watching on screen truly delightful. is looking her glam best. She is just too gorgeous and steals every scene she is in. This is the first time she has looked like this since Cocktail (2012). The song Besharam Rang looks even more appealing on the big screen. It comes at a crucial point in the film and with a twist. However, this twist is not something that will blow your mind as you'd already see it coming.

, the main nemesis, will be a treat for fans. If you have been yearning for the John or Dostana, you have to watch Pathaan for some ogling experience. The action scenes are well choreographed, the film is pacy and doesn't give you time to think. Pathaan is just the right kind of big screen edge of the seat action thriller that the audience had been missing. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the full review. Right now grabbing the popcorn and going right inside.