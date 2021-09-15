Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: 'Dil jeet liya' Fans welcome Shaheer Sheikh as Manav; Ankita Lokhande impresses as Archana yet again

Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande win hearts with their performance as Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2. Netizens call it a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.