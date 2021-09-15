Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released today. Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. Now, after the release of the web show, fans feel no one else could play Manav better than Shaheer. Fans are all praise for his performance and feel it is a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by him. They have welcomed him as Manav Deshmukh. The simplicity of the story has touched hearts. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 web series review: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh as Archana and Manav will win your hearts

Fans have also praised Ankita Lokhande who returned as Archana. While she was already loved as Archana, her performance in Pavitra Rishta 2 touched hearts. Netizens have also thanked Ekta Kapoor for making the show again with all her heart. Shaheer and Ankita's crackling chemistry has impressed fans. They are in love with the way the emotional scenes have been done by the actors. Take a look at the tweets here:

Pavitra Rishta2.. it's never too late.. #PavitraRishta #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate

Where do I begin? I am just stumped & stunned

Such a splendid show, kudos to the team, even though a known story, it's presented with so many gripping twists & fantanbulous performances

++ pic.twitter.com/jzbYKzT7hS — ShaheerBirdie- Rassu(Rashvita) #ShaheerSheikh (@beingRassu) September 15, 2021

I want to tell you that I cried with Manav @Shaheer_S!! .. All 8 episodes were so Beautiful.

You have shined bright n won everyone's heart..(yet again)

Your hardwork,patience n dedication has paid off definitely...

Loads of love?#PavitraRishta2#ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/USJXJFzXhW — Juhi Agarwal (@itsjuhi004) September 15, 2021

Watched Episode 1 to 5 #PavitraRishta at 12Am

Can’t wait to watch the rest. ?

& I am Loving it more than everything

Shaheer U R Fabulous ..

That Simple look..Innocent Smile

Perfect Just Perfect ...

Lost in words @Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav#PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/OKDdF03reY — Ankita_Shaheer_Perfectionist (@ImAnkita_SNS) September 15, 2021

Me watching the last 5 mins of #PavitraRishta2

What have you done man ?????

You made me cry that too early in the morning ???‍♀️#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerInPR2 #PavitraRishta pic.twitter.com/z3azwrBvd4 — ??? (@Rio_ChaiPio) September 15, 2021

This Whole Cafe Sequence is Just So Heart Touching ?❤️ Such a Natural and realistic acting?? Now Really Can't Wait For Season 2??#ShaheerSheikh#AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/FQ68RhwOU3 — VaiShShaheerBirdie47 (@VaiShShaheerFan) September 14, 2021

This Moment ?, I m crying @Shaheer_S You did such a amazing job as Manav, just falling for you Again and againe??#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/GCbKSaRCDw — Happy Birthday Soumu ?? (@preetiii078910) September 15, 2021

If We Are Getting Shaheer Sheikh Content Straight For Minimum 5 Hours,How Can One Not Get Excited?????? "WELCOME SHAHEER AS MANAV" RandeepRai In Pavitra Rishta#ShaheerAsManav #ArchanaKaPavitraRishta #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/2ljSOXO7oc — VaiShShaheerBirdie47 (@VaiShShaheerFan) September 14, 2021

#PavitraRishta2 A must watch #ShaheerSheikh as Manav is jst spectacular and outstanding @Shaheer_S have justified Manav character and proved it again that you can pull out any difficult roles with your hard & dedication ?#PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerAsManav #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/i4yR07O6n4 — ??.?ℎ?ℎ??? - ??????? ????? (@Md_ShaheerSns) September 15, 2021

Simple story full of emotions,they will make you smile,laugh,,sad,believe in love & will make you cry simply becoz all have performed beyond everyone's expectations?

Take a bow @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #NanditaMehra & the whole team #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/M68zKx6oD7 — ritasha.fj (@ritasha_fj) September 15, 2021

#PavitraRishta2 dropped at midnight and so many birdies stayed awake all night to watch all 8 episodes. Those who have not are fast catching up.

Loving what I have seen so far, @Shaheer_S, @anky1912 , @ZEE5India #ShaheerAsManav is ❤️#ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/PKEWNgUtt8 — Reena | Patience, Perseverance, Dedication (@Reena_SNS) September 15, 2021

From @/abhidnya.u.b

---

Couldn't interact much with this man, but no one could get into MANAVS skin better then you. I was in love with you and your work over the years , but seeing you as "ARJUN" made you my favourite. #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/vAtovuR68S — Priya ||Only Shaheer Matters (@Priya8729) September 15, 2021

Manav????? I can't see You Like This ? Is This Really The End or still hain??? But Seriously I Fell In Love With Simplicity Of The Making,I never Saw Season 1...But I can Say I am In Love With 2nd Season ❤️?#PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerSheikh #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/0R4wRUOBQf — VaiShShaheerBirdie47 (@VaiShShaheerFan) September 14, 2021

Soo..I just completed the first Episode ?❤️

Omgee..what an amazing performance they both gave..?

Each n Every dialogue has my heart... It's too realistic ?

Such a heart touching story?❤️❤️@Shaheer_S @anky1912 hat's off❤️?#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/vYcCM2Amwr — ??????ᵇⁱʳᵈⁱᵉ?️??????????????️ (@Panchi_bongGirl) September 15, 2021

Diff shades of Manav ❤

So many emotions in web series only shah can portray happy, being soft & shy, shock, sad, pain &anger uff ?

@Shaheer_S killed it with ur brilliant performance expression king dil jeet liya #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 #PavitraRishta pic.twitter.com/YxzpH4WBYy — Varsha (@VarshaASNS) September 15, 2021

What a performance guys ???

Such beautiful and simple story I love it?❤️

Aadhi rat ko rula diya ????

Aab bata do kab ane vala he dusre episodes I can't keep calm ????#ShaheerSheikh #AnkitaLokhande #PavitraRishta2 #ShaheerAsManav pic.twitter.com/qMASa5CD0T — Divya (@_Divya____) September 15, 2021

So much love for Shaheer and Ankita proves that Pavitra Rishta 2 is the tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.