Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released today. Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. Now, after the release of the web show, fans feel no one else could play Manav better than Shaheer. Fans are all praise for his performance and feel it is a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by him. They have welcomed him as Manav Deshmukh. The simplicity of the story has touched hearts. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 web series review: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh as Archana and Manav will win your hearts
Fans have also praised Ankita Lokhande who returned as Archana. While she was already loved as Archana, her performance in Pavitra Rishta 2 touched hearts. Netizens have also thanked Ekta Kapoor for making the show again with all her heart. Shaheer and Ankita's crackling chemistry has impressed fans. They are in love with the way the emotional scenes have been done by the actors. Take a look at the tweets here:
So much love for Shaheer and Ankita proves that Pavitra Rishta 2 is the tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.
