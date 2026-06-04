Peddi Movie Review: A roaring Ram Charan turns an underdog tale into crowd-pleaser

Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan pack an emotional punch, and a lot of the impact comes from his committed performance as Peddi.

A still from Peddi.

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye

Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Peddi movie review: People totally adore stories about the underprivileged. Reason? They feel real and motivating. Director Buchi Babu Sana - through his film Peddi - brings to the viewers a compelling story of a cross-athlete who begins with fewer opportunities and slogs to turn his goals into reality. As you'll watch him combat challenges, setbacks, and unfair treatment, you'd also admire his strength and zeal. And along the way, you'd also feel connected and empathetic towards him. Buchi Babu turns this struggle for identity - both Peddi's and his village’s - into an gripping underdog sports tale. While Ram Charan leads from the front, AR Rahman elevates the emotions through his flawless music, and R Rathnavelu captures it perfectly on screen.

What is the plot of Peddi?

The movie opens with Boman Irani's character looking extremely tense because he learns that Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, would soon hold a meeting in Kolkata to review India's performance at 2016 Olympics with IOA officials. As Boman's character talks about India's two-medal haul, Tiwari looks visibly irked and comments, "Sharam aani chahiye. Mujhe table par Bharat ka naam dhoondhne ke liye sir jhukana padta hai. Sir utha kar kab dekh paunga?" In his attempt to justify the poor performance, Boman's character argues that the younger generation shows more interest in mobile games like Temple Run and Candy Crush than in sports. It is for this search of a true sportsman, that Boman reaches a village where cricket isn’t treated as just a game. Instead, it is treated as a way of life. And as he chats with youngsters, he is made aware of a man named Peddi (Ram Charan). He may be a local player, but his impact can be felt everywhere. Since Boman finds stories around Peddi extremely intriguing, he sets out to meet him. The journey is tough because he has to visit a mountain village that can only be reached on foot. And as he takes the journey, Boman gets to know every aspect of Peddi's life and the difficulties he had to overcome.

Why is Peddi a must-watch film?

Peddi is worth your time because it isn't just another sports drama. Director Buchi Babu Sana focuses on the journey of Peddi (Ram Charan), who uses his determination and courage for a bigger purpose. He doesn't need any appreciation or medals. Instead, he is keen on transforming his overlooked village into a place of complete pride and recognition. Director Buchi uses everything required to offer a film that isn't just high on emotion, and sports, but also multiple social themes. It is entertaining, meaningful and not preachy.

Peddi is worth your time because it goes beyond a typical sports drama. Director Buchi Babu Sana focuses on the journey of Peddi (Ram Charan), who uses his determination and courage for a bigger purpose. He doesn't need any appreciation or medals. Instead, he is keen on transforming his overlooked village into a place of complete pride and recognition. Director Buchi uses everything required to offer a film that isn't just high on emotion, and sports, but also multiple social themes. It is entertaining, meaningful and not preachy. Peddi is no ordinary athlete, and Ram Charan's effortless performance of two difficult sports - cricket and wrestling proves what an incredible actor he is. From depth to charisma, and authenticity, Peddi uses almost everything to make his character believable and he wins. What also brings the viewers closer to the film is how cricket emerges as a symbol of hope and unity for an entire community.

What really keeps the viewers invested in the film is the powerful storytelling. Viewers are engaged because of the multiple inspiring moments the film offers. The journey to the remote village and the gradual decoding of Peddi’s legacy adds emotional weight to the story. The film looks visually stunning and offers an incredible immersive experience.

How good are the performances?

As Peddi, there is only one word for Ram Charan: phenomenal. This is easily one of the flawless performances of his career, and looks completely convincing in all three sports. And his transformation - in every sport - feels natural and effortless. He shines throughout the film. But if there's one scene that truly stands out, it's the hospital sequence in the second half. The emotions hit hard. It's this kind of performance that will bring tears to your eyes. Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivaraj Kumar do full justice to their role. Boman Irani ensures all eyes are on him in every sequences he is featured in. Divyenndu too plays his part with perfection.

Final take

Peddi is a winner because it leaves viewers with a strong sense of hope long after the credits roll. In one of the most unforgettable moments during the final match, Peddi is declared a winner and, everyone watching on TV celebrate. This is when a lower-caste villager instinctively moves to hug Jagapathi Babu (a local landlord). The fact the embrace doesn't go unrequited shows a clear win in caste and social barriers. Everything takes a backseat while sharing joy. Buchi Babu should be lauded for using such powerful scenes in the sports drama.

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