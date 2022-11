Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is out in cinemas right now. A lot of fans are watching the film and simultaneously sharing the review of the movie. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Katrina Kaif plays a ghost in Phone Bhoot whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter play ghostbusters. The comedy film's first half has left fans rolling on the floor. Let's check out Phone Bhoot movie review below:

Phone Bhoot Movie Review: Netizens shower love on first half

Phone Bhoot is trending in Entertainment News right now and for all the right reasons. Katrina Kaif has impressed everyone with a quirky ghost named Ragini. The actress' acting chops have won over the audience. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's duo and comedy timing in Phone Bhoot have also left fans rolling in laughter. The first of the horror comedy film has been especially impressive for a lot of fans.

Check out Phone Bhoot movie review here:

Siddhant and Ishaan have a great chemistry #PhoneBhoot — rita Jawalkar (@rita__60) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot is just exhilarating ??.. it’s an absolute watch!! — Sandhya (@Sandhyashukla34) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot first half is amazing ?. Great performance by the actors. — Pankaj Sahu (@iPankajSahu) November 4, 2022

Worth watching. Enjoyed a lot .❤️#PhoneBhoot — Ravi Tiwari (@itsRaviTiwari7) November 4, 2022

Sheeba ji is excellent in #PhoneBhoot — Rubina (@Rubina455) November 4, 2022

Greatly expressed the gags!! Nice ghostbuster?#PhoneBhoot — Ishu (@ishu8000) November 4, 2022

Katrina’s acting was nice#PhoneBhoot — मलु_पण्डित?? (@malupandit555) November 4, 2022

But plot Could have been more better. #PhoneBhoot — ????? ????? (@luckyguptaa__07) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot Katrina

Kaif literally steered us to the way of comedy!! What a poltergeist ?? — ankit (@Sakeeb135) November 4, 2022

Awesome movie ? #PhoneBhoot — Anjali00 (@Anjali8430) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot interval.

Waiting for the other half? pic.twitter.com/1kyqTlBkKz — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) November 4, 2022

Why the first half is so good and not the overall package? #PhoneBhoot — Kanika Singh (@the_kanika) November 4, 2022

What a lovely movie. First half is amazing. Laughed a lot after long time #PhoneBhoot — Sangita ? (@Sangita_M779) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot Kat is damn good in this movie. Worth watching ❤️ — Ayush (@Bhatt954Ayush) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot is perfect dose of entertainment. Loved it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Samrat (@XmartAmit_) November 4, 2022

Katrina Kaif has done amazing work in the movie #PhoneBhoot .

Go and watch this superb movie guys. — Sakshi ♡♡ (@Sakshi_2_) November 4, 2022

Bohat hi badiya or

Cool movie hai sure

Sabko accha lagega don't

Miss it #PhoneBhoot — Janvi (@bitch_dube) November 4, 2022

really it's very awesome movie I am enjoying it's friends..you need to all watch this#PhoneBhoot — ashmita (@ashmita9999) November 4, 2022

Katrina Kaif first half mein tabahi macha Di hai log taliyan Baja rahe hain #PhoneBhoot — Anamika (@Anamika0563) November 4, 2022

Katrina Kaif has been promoting the movie everywhere with Siddhant and Ishaan. From Bigg Boss 16, The Kapil Sharma Show to college, events and various other places, the Phone Bhoot trio have been having fun at the promotions together. Recently, when Katrina came to promote Phone Bhoot in The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress revealed that she has got a cute nickname at her in-laws place. Everyone fondly calls her Kitto. At the promotions, Katrina was also asked about Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was asked about the most endearing about Vicky.The actress said his 'joy for dancing and singing.' Katrina revealed Vicky is a good singer and that she asks him to sing whenever she is unable to sleep.